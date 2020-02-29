CRESSON — Ligonier Valley boys’ basketball coach made a bold prediction after Friday night’s District 6 Class AAA championship game.
“We’re going to get back to work next week, and we’re going to win a state playoff game,” Berger said. “That’s the goal. I’d like to win more than one, but that’s the immediate goal.”
Berger is hoping a disappointing showing against Richland at Mount Aloysius College will light a new fire under his Rams.
Ligonier couldn’t buy a basket — or even a point — early in the game, quickly falling behind by double figures as it had its 20-game winning streak snapped, 62-45.
It was the third year in a row the teams played for District 6 gold. Ligonier Valley won in 2018, but Richland got revenge last year.
Berger’s squad just couldn’t find the hoop. Ligonier Valley missed its first 10 shots. The Rams wound up going 13 of 51 from the floor and three of 26 from three-point range in producing its lowest point total of the season.
It was the third time all season Ligonier Valley was held to fewer than 60.
Junior guard Matthew Marinchak made a pair of high-arching treys for LV and finished with a game-high 22 points. Senior guard Michael Marinchak added 13 before fouling out with 2:04 to play.
Only two other players scored for Ligonier Valley, which will take a 23-3 record into the state playoffs.
Michael Marinchak pulled no punches when assessing the performance.
“We were just off from the beginning,” Michael Marinchak said. “They caught us on a lucky night, because, if we’re on, we’re killing them. We just played like garbage.”
It was a frustrating game for Ligonier Valley, which was down 13-0 before Isaac Neidbalson’s layup off a Matthew Marinchak assist.
The more disappointing part of the setback was that Ligonier Valley had managed to bottle up Richland point guard Caleb Burke for two quarters and even forced him to the bench when Matthew Marichak enticed him into a third foul with 3:36 to go in the first half. Burke, who was averaging 17.9 points per game, has just two points at the half.
Meanwhile, Trent Rozich, one of Richland’s other top scorers had been limited to a first-quarter three-pointer.
It was the players who usually comprise Richland’s supporting cast that led the Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference squad to building a lead of as much as 17 points in the first half.
“We had a bunch of guys step up,” Richland coach Greg Burke said. “When we’ve done our best this year, we’ve had a bunch of guys equal-scoring.”
Junior forward Jordan Ford had his first-ever double figure game, powering inside for all 13 of his points in the first half. Another 6-foot-3 junior, Josh Stem came off the bench to add four in the first quarter and finished the game with eight.
Those two players entered the contest averaging 7.9 points per game.
“I didn’t see that on film with Stem,” Berger said. “It is what it is. Richland came out and played a good game.”
Ligonier Valley got the deficit down to eight in the second quarter with Caleb Burke on the bench, but a technical foul whistled on Cooper Mills on a tie-up triggered a 5-0 run that allowed Richland to maintain a double-figure lead at the half.
Caleb Burke got going in the second half to keep LV from gathering any momentum, scoring seven on his way to a 17-point night. Koby Bailey finished with 15 for Richland.
Ligonier Valley got it down to a 10-point margin on Matthew Marinchak’s three-point play midway through the third quarter and even cut it to nine on his trey at the 4:25 mark of the fourth, but that was the closest the Rams got.
Richland scored 36 points in the paint and out-rebounded Ligonier Valley, 43-31.
Ligonier Valley will open the PIAA state playoffs play against Carlynton, the fifth-place team from the WPIAL. The bad taste left in their mouth at Mount Aloysius has given them something to prove once inter-district play begins.
“We’re going to be ready for states,” Michael Marinchak said. “We’re going to look at it a little differently. Hopefully, we’ll be hitting our shots a little better, because it’s a totally different game if we’re hitting our shots.”
District 6 Class AAA Boys Basketball Championships Championship LIGONIER VALLEY (45)
Mi. Marinchak 2-9-13; Ludwig 0-0-0; Ma. Marinchak 7-6-22; Neidbalson 3-1-8; Mills 1-0-2; Hollick 0-0-0; Seftas 0-0-0; Grzywinski 0-0-0; Higgins 0-0-0; Rhoades 0-0-0. Bleehash 0-0-0. Totals, 13-16(19)—45
RICHLAND (62)
Burke 7-2-17; Stahl 0-0-0; Rozich 3-0-7; Bailey 4-5-15; Ford 5-3-13; Levander 1-0-2; Stem 3-2-8; LaRue 0-0-0; Penna 0-0-0; Arone 0-0-0. Totals, 23-12(19)—62
Score by Quarters
Ligonier Valley 2 15 11 17 — 45 Richland 18 10 16 18 — 62
Three-point field goals: Ma. Marinchak-2, Neidbalson; Bailey-2, Burke, Rozich
