PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t do enough to beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
They didn’t do enough to lose either.
The Steelers recorded their fourth tie in franchise history and first in three years during a sloppy 16-16 decision against the winless Lions at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
“I know it’s a tie, but if it’s not a win I don’t think you can hang your head on that,” Steelers’ defensive lineman Cam Heyward said.
Mason Rudolph got the start under center after quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) on Saturday, a day before the game. Rudolph completed a career-high 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
“He did what we expected him to do,” Steelers’ coach Mike Tomlin said. “That’s not the first opportunity for him. He gave us a chance to win.”
Tomlin said that Roethlisberger is symptomatic, leaving the two-time Super Bowl winner’s status for next week at the Chargers up in the air.
“We tested him,” Tomlin said. “He was positive. We were thoughtful about distancing him from the group, so there wasn’t a lot of concern about contacts and things of that nature.”
Roethlisberger’s status isn’t the only one in question.
Linebacker T.J. Watt needs an evaluation after sustaining hip and knee injuries. He grabbed his left knee following a sack of Lions’ quarterback Jared Goff. The stadium fell silent, but Watt, whose 62 career sacks is the second-most by a linebacker in the first 70 career regular-season games in NFL history, left the field under his own power.
Cornerback Joe Haden has a mid-foot sprain, while both starting guards, LG Kevin Dotson and RG Trai Turner both left early. Joe Haeg, who normally plays tackle, replaced Turner, while J.C. Hassenauer replaced Dotson with B.J. Finney inactive for the first time this season.
“We expect those guys to play well,” Tomlin said. “You’re a starter or a starter in waiting. We have respect for the men. There’s a fine line between being a starter and a backup”
Rookie Najee Harris rushed 26 times for 105 yards and caught four passes for 28 yards. Rudolph also rushed for 36 yards, including the longest scramble by a Steelers’ quarterback since Byron Leftwich’s 31-yard touchdown run in 2012.
James Washington caught a first-quarter touchdown. Ray-Ray McCloud caught nine passes for 63 yards and Diontae Johnson seven receptions for 83 yards, as the Steelers were without top wideouts JuJu Smith-Schuster and Chase Claypool.
The Lions ran for 229 yards, only the ninth time in 51 years that the Steelers allowed more than 200 yards on the ground at home. De’Andre Swift rushed for a career-high 130 yards and Goff connected on 14 of 25 passes for 114 yards, while battling a strained oblique, as the NFL saw its first tie since Cincinnati and Philadelphia on Sept. 27, 2020.
The Steelers tied the game, 16-16, on their first drive of the fourth quarter, as Chris Boswell booted a 51-yard field goal into the closed end of the stadium. But it was the final score of the game, as both teams combined for 16 punts.
There were 12 drives after Boswell’s field goal. The series’ included eight combined punts, two fumbles, a missed field goal and a kneel down that forced overtime.
“I’m appreciative of the efforts,” Tomlin said. “Just too sloppy to win.”
The Lions, on their first possession of overtime, advanced to the Steelers’ 41-yard line, but the series ended following a Heyward sack.
Johnson fumbled on the Steelers’ first possession of overtime, setting up the Lions near midfield. Minkah Fitzpatrick intercepted Goff on the first play, but it was called back because of a defensive holding call. Detroit advanced to the Pittsburgh 34-yard line after a roughing the passer penalty, but the Lions were pushed back to the 38 following a holding call. Two plays later, Ryan Santoso, filling in for injured Austin Seibert, saw his 48-yard kick flutter well short into the open end of the stadium.
The teams traded three-and-outs, as Rudolph got it back at his own 11 with 1:37 to play in the overtime. A pair of passes to Pat Freiermuth and Harris pushed the Steelers to midfield, while another to Johnson got Pittsburgh to the Detroit 39-yard line with 15 seconds to play. But Freiermuth fumbled on first-and-10 and one last-ditch effort from Detroit to win the game fell short.
“He was trying to get out of bounds,” Rudolph said of Freiermuth. “He’s a good player. Obviously, hurt for him. He’s never had a ball security issue. It happens to all of us in those moments at times.”
Rudolph displayed poise on the Steelers’ opening drive, which resulted in a touchdown. The Steelers picked up a pair of first downs and then entered deep into Detroit territory following a 29-yard pass interference penalty. Rudolph capped the 10-play, 83-yard series with a 9-yard touchdown to Washington, his former teammate at Oklahoma State.
The Lions went three-and-out on their first three drives with just 17 yards of total offense.
It was a different kind of three-and-out for the Lions on their next drive. Kalif Raymond’s 48-yard punt return gave Detroit possession at the Pittsburgh 39, and Jermar Jefferson tied the game three plays later with a 28-yard touchdown run.
Rudolph and the offense responded with a score. The Steelers converted a third down and picked up three more first downs, and nearly a touchdown, but it was called back because of a holding call. Boswell converted a 20-yard field goal to cap the 13-play, 73-yard series that lasted eight-and-a-half minutes.
The Lions responded with a similar, lengthy field goal drive to tie the game, 10-10, at the break. Santoso booted a 20-yard field goal to close a 12-play, 67-yard series.
The Lions opened the second half with a touchdown drive, spanning six plays and 85 yards, gained all on the ground. Godwin Igwebuike closed the series with a 42-yard touchdown run. A critical missed extra point made it a 16-10 game.
Rudolph had a pair of big runs, 26 yards and an 11-yarder on third-and-6 that brought the Steelers to the 5-yard line, but the offense couldn’t convert, and Boswell hit a 23-yard field goal, trimming the deficit to three points, 16-13.
One last field goal tied the game and closed the scoring for good.
“We didn’t tackle well enough throughout the game defensively, and then in the most critical moments, we didn’t maintain possession of the ball on offense,” Tomlin said. “We’ve got to accept responsibility for the outcome of the game, and we do.”
