Nobody said Vince Skillings’ first game as head coach for the Derry Area football team would be easy.
The Trojans will welcome defending conference champion North Catholic to Derry Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday for their season and WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference opener.
Skillings wouldn’t have it any other way.
“We’ve been talking about rising to the challenge, preparing to execute and playing your best,” Skillings said. “I love the challenge. We’re playing the defending conference champs, and if we want the conference championship, the road starts there. In order to be the champ, you have to defeat the previous champ.”
That was the way the scenario played itself out the previous two seasons.
Derry Area knocked off a highly-regarded North Catholic team twice in the 2018 season, including the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals during a magical run to the district championship game. But North Catholic delivered a bit of revenge in 2019 with a 13-3 home victory.
A dominant regular-season home win against North Catholic at Derry Stadium in 2018 paved the way for a third consecutive conference championship, while a memorable come-from-behind victory at Hempfield Area in the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals sent the Trojans to Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. North Catholic defeated Derry Area at home last season and used that win to eventually take the conference crown from Derry Area.
“We’re going to prepare and do what we have to do,” Skillings said.
Former Derry Area coach Tim Sweeney led the Trojans to unparalleled success — four straight playoff appearances, three trips to the semifinals, one championship game — and a 49-18 record in six seasons at his alma mater. He also led the Trojans to those two monumental victories against North Catholic in 2018.
Skillings is ready for his shot at highly-touted North Catholic.
“Right now, I’m settled in and confident in my coaching staff,” Skillings said. “But as far as I’m concerned, it’s not about me. I’ve been coaching a long time. I don’t care about my win-loss record. I just want to see these young men have success and continue to build on the success they’ve been part of for the last six years.”
Derry Area has won 25 of its last 26 games at Derry Stadium. The Trojans were on a 20-game home winning streak — beginning Sept. 25, 2015 against Laurel — until Greater Latrobe broke the run last August.
Skillings will have his chance to recognize his players at Derry Stadium, as Derry Area will spotlight the North Catholic game as the school’s senior night because of future coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic concerns.
The Trojans’ 14 seniors include Nick Detore, Paul Koontz, Isaiah Ward, Codee Hafer, Matt McDowell, Tristan Seager, Pryce Donovan, Hunter Wack, Elijah Ward, Cain Latta, Elijah Penich, Dakota Beeman, Mike Kelly and Amari Graham.
“These guys need to be honored, and they earned the right to be honored,” Skillings said. “They’ve done a great job in helping this team develop and transition. I’m glad senior night is the first night just because they can get the recognition they deserve just in case something happens and the season gets shut down.”
The Trojans won’t have to contend with North Catholic standout quarterback Zack Rocco this season, but Nick Maher, his favorite target, is back. Maher, who has a Division I offer from the University of Dayton, had 46 catches for 853 yards last season. Defensive back Isaiah Jackson and linebacker Mathias Benson were also all-conference picks, as North Catholic returns seven starters on offense and defense.
“We watched them on film, and what I see is a very talented team,” Skillings said. “They have an athletic quarterback that’s coming back, they have good skill people, their line is good, they’re big, strong and athletic.
“We’re going to be in for a battle. I think we have a chance to compete and win if we execute and we’re fundamentally sound.”
