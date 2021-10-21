Vince Skillings is no longer head coach of the Derry Area football team.
Skillings confirmed to the Bulletin on Wednesday that had been relieved of his duties, even though the Trojans have two regular-season WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference games remaining, including Friday’s 7 p.m. home finale at Derry Stadium against Burrell.
Skillings said in a text message on Wednesday that he was suspended for the remainder of the season and the position will be vacated at the end of the season. He did not elaborate. Derry Area Athletic Director Brett Miller said on Wednesday that he was unable to comment on any personnel issues.
“That is coming from the top down, all the way to me,” Miller said. “Unfortunately, that’s all I can say.”
Miller confirmed that the assistants currently on staff will handle the coaching duties on Friday against Burrell. They will be assisted by Miller and Derry Area Associate Principal Mike Arone.
“It will be a collective effort,” Miller said. “The assistants on staff are the guys in charge. Mike and myself will be there to offer support in any way that we can.”
Derry Area is 0-3 in conference play and 0-7 overall. The Trojans have been outscored 384-43, and the Derry Area defense has given up an average of 54.9 points per game in seven games this season, worst in the WPIAL.
Derry Area went 2-5 in conference and 2-10 overall in two seasons under Skillings. Skillings finished his first season as coach in 2020 with a 2-2 conference record and a 2-3 overall mark. In 2020, the Trojans defeated Deer Lakes during the second week and Valley in the season finale — Skillings’ only wins as coach — before coronavirus (COVID-19) precautions postponed the final two games.
Skillings replaced Tim Sweeney, who went 49-18 in six seasons, while leading the Trojans to the WPIAL semifinals three times and the championship game in 2018. Skillings, a 1977 Derry Area graduate, was a former Trojans’ football and track standout in the 1970s, who also played football at Ohio State and with three teams in the National Football League.
The Trojans, three years removed from an appearance in WPIAL Class 3A championship game, are two losses from their fourth winless campaign (2006, 2007, 2013) in 16 seasons.
Regardless of how the rest of the season unfolds, the Trojans will be looking for a new head football coach soon.
“There’s nothing I can give you about the whole situation,” Miller said. “The board has been pretty adamant that we cannot comment on personnel issues. We sent a letter to parents briefly explaining some things. There will be a time soon where we can do that, but today and tomorrow is not that time.”
Last Friday, East Allegheny scored nine first-half touchdowns and routed the Trojans, 68-0, during a WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven Conference game. East Allegheny scored five touchdowns in the first quarter and four more in the second for a 62-0 halftime lead.
The Wildcats ran just 10 offensive plays in the first half and scored nine touchdowns. East Allegheny players touched the ball 14 times in the first half — including their 10 offensive plays, two punt returns, an interception and a fumble recovery — and the Wildcats scored nine touchdowns on those 14 touches.
The Trojans managed just nine yards of total offense in the first half and advanced beyond their own 28-yard line once during that span. East Allegheny started its first three offensive possessions inside the Derry Area 10-yard line and returned a punt and a fumble for touchdowns.
Skillings said last Friday that the Trojans didn’t have the best week of practice leading up to the East Allegheny game. Skillings also said that he substituted some of his starters from the game early.
“Things just unraveled from the beginning,” Skillings told the Bulletin earlier this week. “We had some internal issues that developed that need to get resolved. Things just went south to the point where I ordered to put the next guys up in.”
Two weeks ago, Derry Area secured its first lead of the season versus Valley, and the Trojans were even in front by two points at the halftime break, 14-12, before the Vikings rattled off 20 unanswered points.
The Trojan defense allowed a season-low in points during the three previous games before giving up 68 points versus East Allegheny. In that game, Derry Area allowed 60-plus points for the fourth time in seven games. The 68 points against East Allegheny was Derry Area’s second-highest allowed since Sept. 10 when Indiana Area scored a season-high 70 points against the Trojans.
Derry Area allowed an average of 65 points per game during the Trojans’ first three contests, but that number dropped in the next three. Derry Area allowed 49 points during a shutout loss against Deer Lakes and 41 points against Southmoreland before giving up just 32 points a week earlier against Valley.
The Trojans allowed an average of 41 points per game in their three previous contests — a 24-point drop from their first three games — before East Allegheny put up 68 points last Friday.
Derry Area meets a Burrell team on Friday that is 1-4 in conference play and 1-8 overall.
The Bucs lost their first six games of the season. They lost their first three by a 140-21 margin. Burrell scored two touchdowns in a game for the first time this season on Sept. 17 during a 30-21 setback against East Allegheny before a 35-17 loss versus Apollo-Ridge.
North Catholic routed Burrell, 56-0, on Oct. 1 but the Bucs rebounded with a 28-24 win at Deer Lakes, the third-place team in the conference. Burrell struggled last Friday during a 42-9 defeat against Freeport Area. The Bucs have been outscored 327-96 in eight games this season, as they have scored an average of 12 points per game and allowed 41 per contest.
The two teams last played in the 2019 season, as Derry Area scored a 56-32 win in the regular-season finale. The Trojans also beat Burrell, 35-14, during the 2018 season.
