Emerson Skatell and Jane Huss led the Greater Latrobe and Derry Area cross-country teams during the TSTCA Cross-Country Championships on Thursday at California University of Pennsylvania.
Skatell placed 12th overall out of 185 female Class 3A runners, as the Greater Latrobe girls captured fourth as a team behind Upper St. Clair, Mount Lebanon and Class 3A champion North Allegheny. Huss secured a top-10 finish, taking ninth overall out of 172 female Class 2A runners, as the Derry Area girls finished 11th as a team.
Huss took ninth in Class 2A 21:29, while Skatell finished 12th in Class 3A in 20:16.12. Greater Latrobe teammate Lexie Planinsek finished 28th (21:17.86), and Carley Berk placed 35th (21:39.93), while Clara Herr took 42nd (21:56.37) and Cora Drylie finished 47th in 22:05.75. Hayden Kraynick took 98th (23:45.60), Lizzie Planinsek placed 117th (24:20.56) and Daysha Thomas 142nd in 25:31.79. Elizabeth Wilson (29:27.47) and Leah Mazur (30:34.29) followed in 176th and 178th, respectively.
Mikah Horwat followed for Derry Area in 54th-place (24:12), while Emma Huber claimed 83rd (25:16) and Nicole Enos followed, one spot back in 84th with a 25:22. Ashley Baker ran a 25:54 for 94th-place (25:54), Gianna Gruska was one spot back in 95th (25:55) and Charity Peterman placed 96th in 25:55. Tessa Hayes took 102nd (26:07) and Mikaela Shine claimed 158th in 32:12.
The Greater Latrobe boys took 16th as a team, as Koen Fulton led the way with a 69th-place (19:02.22) finish, followed by August Lawrence in 72nd-place with a 19:04.34. Liam Wilson captured 87th (19:33.27), Noah Pittman took 123rd (20:42.34) and Steve Janke 138th in 21:32.41. Joe DiVittis came in 148th (22:21.85), Octavian Musgrove 152nd (22:33.21) and Dustyn McGinity 156th in 23:34.86.
The Derry Area boys finished 20th as a team. Jake Watson led the charge with a 102nd-place effort (20:29), followed by Blake Cecchini in 125th-place with a 21:23. Logan Corbett took 133rd (21:32), Morgan Sobota came in 149th (22:23) and Seth Swisher 164th in 23:32.
Both teams return to California University of Pennsylvania next Thursday to compete in the WPIAL Class 2A and 3A Cross-Country Championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.