Frontier Club rallied to force extra innings, but St. Joe’s Club won it in the eighth, 5-4, during a Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League game played Monday at Rosa-Oglietti Park.
St. Joe’s Club (9-6) led, 2-0, before Frontier Club (8-7) tied the game. The same happened in the sixth, sending both to extra innings where St. Joe’s Club won the game with two runs in the top of the eighth.
Jayden Struble, Peyton Chismar and Jacob Cramer both led St. Joe’s Club with two hits, including a double, and three combined runs. Eli Boring doubled and scored, while Chad Jones added a hit and a run for St. Joe’s, which produced five runs on nine hits.
Cooper Basciano paced Frontier Club with two singles, while Trent Barnhart added a hit and two runs. Tyler Bauer singled and scored for Frontier Club, which scored four times on eight hits.
Chismar was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and four walks. Michael Naggy suffered the loss.
St. Joe’s Front. Club ab r h ab r h
Boring 4 1 1 Nipr-Smth 4 0 0 Short 3 0 0 Basciano 5 0 2 Cramer 4 1 2 Naggy 5 0 1 Chismar 4 0 2 Michaels 5 0 1 Zaccgnini 4 0 1 Bauer 4 1 1 Beeman 3 0 0 Hannah 3 0 0 Rosensteel 3 0 0 Barnhrt 3 2 1 Losier 3 0 0 Camarote 3 0 1 Struble 3 2 2 Fulton 2 1 0 Jones 3 1 1 Kuhns 3 0 1 Bonomo 0 0 0 Ridilla 0 0 0 Pedder 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 9 Totals 37 4 8St. Joe’s 001 101 02 — 5 4 7Front. Club 000 201 01 — 4 8 2 Doubles: Boring, Cramer, Chismar, Struble (SJC) Strikeouts by: Chismar-3, Struble-0 (SJC); Naggy-0, Hannah-4 (FC) Base on balls by: Chismar-4, Struble-3 (SJC); Naggy-1, Hannah-0 (FC) Winning pitcher: Peyton Chismar Losing pitcher: Michael Naggy
