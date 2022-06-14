Six members of the Derry Area Trojan baseball team were recently named to the All-Section team, which is voted upon by the conference coaches.
Senior Ryan Hood was named co-section Most Valuable Player along with East Allegheny’s Michael Cahill and was a first-team selection as a pitcher and infielder. He totaled 51 strikeouts in section play and 70 overall in 37 innings pitched. His overall ERA was 1.70. Hood also batted .388 with seven doubles and 10 RBI.
Senior Brayden Mickinac was also named to the first team as a catcher and utility player. Mickinac finished the season batting .333 overall with 12 RBI and led the team with 11 walks.
Senior’s Noah Cymmerman and Jonathan Hugus also got first-team nods as designated hitter and outfielder respectively. Hugus hit .372, stole eight bases, and scored 16 runs. Cymmerman led the team with 18 RBIs while hitting .360.
DA senior Nick Thomas landed on the second team outfield having a solid season at the plate and in the field where he boasted a perfect .1000 fielding percentage. He hit .303 in section play and he drove in 17 runs while scoring 16 times and adding seven base on balls.
Sophomore shortstop Roman Fridley boasted a .321 section average with seven RBI, including two-game winner’s. He had five doubles and scored nine runs. He was also named to the second team infield.
DA finished (11-7) overall in second place in the section. The Trojans qualified for the postseason for the second straight season dropping a 2-1 decision to New Brighton in the WPIAL playoffs.
