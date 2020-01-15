Ligonier Valley hit six three pointers, but it wasn’t near enough as the Lady Rams lost to visiting West Shamokin, 62-25, in Tuesday night’s District 6 Heritage Conference girls’ basketball matchup.
Haley Boyd and Carol Woods each had a pair of threes, but no player was in double figures in scoring for one-win Ligonier Valley (1-11). Boyd finished with eight points, Woods six, and Kaelyn Adams five.
Katie Lawson and Maddie Griffin combined for 11 rebounds with six and five, respectively, for the Rams.
For West Shamokin (9-5), five players had at least eight points. Sophie Fusaro netted a game-high 15, Lydia McIlwain and Lexie Young nine apiece, and Shelby Cessna and Abby Osterling eight each.
LV travels to Northern Cambria on Thursday for another conference contest.
WEST SHAMOKIN (62)
She. Cessna 3-2-8; Sha. Cessna 2-0-4; Fusaro 6-0-15; Osterling 4-0-8; McIlwain 2-5-9; Young 3-3-9; Schultheis 3-0-6; McConnell 0-3-3. Totals, 23-13(25)—x62
LIGONIER VALLEY (25)
Adams 2-0-5; Woods 2-0-6; Lawson 1-0-2; Jasper 0-0-0; Boyd 3-0-8; Griffin 1-0-3; Painter 0-1-1. Totals, 9-1(4)—25
Score by Quarters
West Shamokin 20 16 17 9 — 62 Ligonier Valley 7 8 3 7 — 25
Three-point field goals: Woods-2, Boyd-2, Adams, Griffin; Fusaro-3
