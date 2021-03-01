Greater Latrobe advanced six bowlers to the Western Pennsylvania Regional Championships following an impressive showing at WPIBL Singles Championships last week.
On the girls side, Kaylee Zuzak and Sidney Batsa both qualified at Thursday’s competition, following a three-game series, with scores of 603 and 465, respectively.
Zuzak bowled the second-highest game of the competition, rolling a 215. As the highest overall scorer in the girls’ singles, Zuzak went onto bracket competition and received a bye in the quarterfinals. She lost her match in the semifinal round, but had an overall very impressive showing.
As the WPIBL also advances a few additional bowlers to Regionals based on season average, Ayden Leone will also join her teammates for regional competition.
For the boys’ team, three of the five boys who competed in the WPIBL Singles Championships will advance to regional play. Matt Martinosky and James Gatto both qualified at Wednesday’s competition. Martinosky threw a 517 and Gatto tallied a 515 three-game series.
Alex Brubaker will also advance to regionals based on a season average of 200.7. Brubaker holds the highest average this year for the boys team.
While Justin Taylor and Cole Pfeiffer were unable to advance to regionals, they also had strong varsity performances for the year, averaging 180.6 and 172.1, respectively.
Bowlers at the two-day competition had to compete on a more challenging, 37-foot oil patterned sports shot, called “Broadway.”
For the boys, the Western Pennsylvania Regional Championships will be held Saturday, March 5, at North Versailles Bowling Center. The girls’ regionals is slated for the following Saturday, March 12. Qualifiers following regionals move onto the state championships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.