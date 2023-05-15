The Presidents’ Athletic Conference has announced its 2023 men’s tennis all-conference and major awards, and St. Vincent College is well-represented on the list.

Per a vote of the league’s head coaches, five Bearcats earned All-PAC accolades. For singles play, sophomore Brian Lee (Harrison City, Pa./Penn-Trafford) was named Second Team All-PAC, while sophomore Jack Citrone (York, Pa./West York), senior Evan Ray (Indiana, Pa./Indiana), junior David Lynn (Bethlehem, Pa./Liberty) and freshman Kyle Murray (Altoona, Pa./Altoona Area) were Honorable Mention All-PAC honorees.

