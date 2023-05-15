The Presidents’ Athletic Conference has announced its 2023 men’s tennis all-conference and major awards, and St. Vincent College is well-represented on the list.
Per a vote of the league’s head coaches, five Bearcats earned All-PAC accolades. For singles play, sophomore Brian Lee (Harrison City, Pa./Penn-Trafford) was named Second Team All-PAC, while sophomore Jack Citrone (York, Pa./West York), senior Evan Ray (Indiana, Pa./Indiana), junior David Lynn (Bethlehem, Pa./Liberty) and freshman Kyle Murray (Altoona, Pa./Altoona Area) were Honorable Mention All-PAC honorees.
For doubles, the tandem of Citrone/Sam Butler (Buffalo, N.Y./Amherst Central) was named Second Team All-PAC, while the pairings of Ray/Lynn and Lee/Murray were both Honorable Mention picks.
Lee manned the No. 1 singles position for the Bearcats for the duration of the season, picking up regular season PAC victories over Thiel and Westminster.
Citrone is SVC’s primary No. 3 singles player, posting an overall record of 11-2, including a 6-2 mark in conference play. He closed the season on a four-match winning streak, including a 6-4, 6-3 win in the PAC quarterfinals over Westminster. He is now a two-time all-conference selection, having earned Second Team All-PAC honors a season ago, while he closes his sophomore season with a 25-8 career record in singles play.
Ray led St. Vincent with a 13-3 record, primarily at the No. 4 singles position. He was tied with Citrone for the team lead with six PAC singles wins, including 6-0, 6-0 victories over Thiel and Waynesburg. The senior stalwart closed his four-year career with a 30-10 career singles record.
Lynn was a perfect 5-0 in conference play at the No. 5 singles position during his junior season. He earns All-PAC singles accolades for the second straight season, after landing on the PAC’s First Team for 2021-22. Over his three-year career, Lynn has amassed a singles mark of 19-9.
Murray burst onto the scene as a freshman to post a 10-2 record in singles play, going 1-0 at No. 4, 5-2 at No. 5 and 4-0 at No. 6. After dropping his first two singles matches of the spring over SVC’s spring break trip to Florida, he closed out his season on a 10-match winning streak, including a perfect 6-0 record against PAC competition and was twice named PAC Rookie of the Week.
Citrone and Butler earn Second Team doubles honors after holding down SVC’s No. 1 doubles position for the duration of the season. The tandem picked up regular season PAC wins over Washington & Jefferson and Thiel, while they also earned an 8-7 (5) win over Westminster in the PAC quarterfinals.
Ray and Lynn teamed up to go 4-1 in conference play at the No. 2 doubles spot, posting victories over Washington & Jefferson, Waynesburg, Westminster and Franciscan. Lynn is now a three-time All-PAC honoree for doubles after earning Second Team honors in each of the past two seasons, while Ray earns his second Honorable Mention All-PAC citation after being honored following the 2020-21 campaign. Ray closed his SVC career with a 25-10 doubles record, while Lynn will enter his senior campaign with a 20-10 career doubles mark.
The tandem of Lee and Murray posted a team-leading 6-1 doubles record out of the No. 3 position, including a perfect 5-0 mark against PAC competition during the regular season. After earning an 8-7 (3) win over W&J in their debut as a doubles team, they would go on to pick up victories over Waynesburg, Westminster, Franciscan and Geneva.
St. Vincent, under fifth-year head coach Brian Niemiec, finished 10-7 overall and 6-2 in conference play in the 2022-23 season, advancing to the PAC semifinals.
