Six area athletes could have the opportunity to finish their respective careers with an all-star game.
Three will represent Derry Area, two from Greater Latrobe and one at Ligonier Valley during an All-Star football game between the Westmoreland County Coaches Association and the Tri-County Football Coaches Association.
The game, dubbed as the “Great 38,” is currently scheduled for the second week of June at Trinity Area High School, but, like any other large gathering, it’s in question because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Standout running back Justin Huss and star linemen Gavin Adams and Max Malis were selected to represent Derry Area in the All-Star game. Kameron Stevens, a wide receiver and kick-returner, and defensive end Tyler Ross were selected from Greater Latrobe while Kyle Silk was picked to represent Ligonier Valley.
Huss, a Washington & Jefferson commit, was named to the Class 3A Pennsylvania Football Writers All-State team in December. Huss, also a standout safety with the Trojans, helped Derry Area reach the WPIAL Class 3A semifinals for the third time in four years last season.
Huss finished the 2019 season with 2,014 yards rushing and scored 32 total touchdowns. Along the way, he broke the Trojans’ single-game rushing record in consecutive weeks.
Huss first set the mark with 304 yards rushing on just 10 first-half carries against Deer Lakes. Denny Molchan held the prior record of 273 yards, a 59-year-old mark set against Mount Pleasant Ramsay in 1960.
Huss then broke his own record the following week during the regular-season finale at Burrell with a new school record of 402 yards while also scoring five touchdowns.
In the Trojans’ WPIAL Class 3A quarterfinal-round win against Beaver Falls, Huss tallied 192 yards rushing and five touchdowns, giving him an eye-popping 898 yards and 14 touchdowns in a three-week span. In all, Huss exceeded the 100-yard rushing mark eight times.
Malis committed to play Division II college football at Mercyhurst University in January, picking the Lakers over other offers from the U.S. Air Force Academy, Frostburg State University (Md.) and Southwest Minnesota State.
Malis, a 6-foot-3, 270-pound lineman, was a First Team WPIAL Class 3A All-Big East Conference offensive tackle and defensive end during a standout senior season. He was also an All-Big East Conference pick on the defensive side his junior season.
Malis and Adams helped lead the charge recently along the offensive line for a high-powered Derry Area rushing attack that has carried the Trojans to the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs the last four years.
Adams, a 6-foot-4, 280-pound left tackle and defensive lineman, is a four-year starter at Derry Area.
Adams was named Most Valuable Offensive Lineman in the Class 3A Big East Conference in 2019, and a First Team member of the All-Conference Team.
Adams was nominated for the Bill Fralic Memorial Award for demonstrating dominance as an interior lineman on both sides of the ball, work ethic and leadership traits. Adams was also a Second Team All-Conference defensive end in 2019.
He received a scholarship offer from St. Francis University in July.
Huss, Adams and Malis have been key figures in Derry Area’s football resurgence, as the Trojans have won 40 of their past 48 games. Derry Area reached the WPIAL Class 3A championship game in 2018.
Stevens, of Greater Latrobe, was named First Team All-WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference, as an all-purpose player.
In 2019, Stevens led the Wildcats with 20 receptions for 190 yards receiving, averaging 10 yards per catch with one touchdown. He had 12 kickoff returns for 500 yards, averaging 42 yards per return, with four touchdowns of 90, 95, 97 and 97 yards. Stevens also added an 85-yard punt return score.
Stevens rushed 24 times for 203 yards, averaging 8.5 yards per carry with two rushing touchdowns. He also completed one pass for 74 yards while adding one sack, two tackles for loss and two interceptions on defense.
Ross, a defensive end with the Wildcats, finished the 2019 season with 23 tackles, one sack and two tackles for loss. He was instrumental on the edge for the Wildcats, in addition to the offensive line as a tackle.
Stevens and Ross helped GL make back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in 13 years. They previously did it under Pat Murray, in 2001-02 and again in 2005-06. The Wildcats won five games last season for the first time since successive 5-4 seasons in 2010-11, the second and third seasons under former coach Ray Reitz.
Greater Latrobe finished the 2019 season 5-6 overall before ultimately falling, 56-17, against host Penn Hills during a first-round game in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Silk originally moved into the Ligonier Valley School District prior to the start of the school year, but was ruled ineligible to play football, a ruling that was upheld by the PIAA.
Silk decided to continue playing football at Kiski School near Saltsburg before returning to Ligonier Valley to play basketball where he averaged nearly a double-double with 16 points and nine rebounds per game.
While at United, Silk was named to the 2018 PAFootballNews.com Class 1A Coach’s Select All-State Second Team as an “athlete.” He was a do-it-all player at United as he led the Lions at quarterback in addition to outside linebacker, safety, kicker and punter.
In 2018, Silk rushed for 1,505 yards on 215 carries and completed 50 of 109 passes for 428 yards while also accounting for 31 touchdowns, leading United to the District 6 Class 1A championship game and PIAA quarterfinals.
