The host Latrobe Jethawks entered into the Pennsylvania Legion Championship tournament on a bit of a losing skid after being eliminated after pool play in the region tournament.
That losing trend did not continue on Monday night as Latrobe downed Wesleyville 7-1, winning its opening round game in the double-elimination tournament, with the top two finishers in the tournament advancing to the national tournament.
The Jethawks were led by Seton Hill commit Haden Sierocky on the mound. Sierocky pitched six strong innings, allowing only one run on four hits, while striking out 13 batters in the win.
“I think I did pretty good tonight, I am happy with my performance, but ultimately I am just happy we won as a team, that’s the ultimate goal,” Sierocky said. “It was a different atmosphere (Monday) and I am happy people from Latrobe are coming out. I am so happy to play with this team and it was just a different feel. I thought I executed my pitches well.”
Latrobe Assistant Coach Zach Bush commended Sierocky for continuing his dominant season on the hill for the Jethawks on Monday night.
“Haden has been consistent all year,” Bush said. “I thought he was able to mix his speeds as well as he has all year. Pitching backward at times, I thought he had really good command of his pitches and built off of that. He was ahead of a lot of hitters today, which really helped him out. He has a bulldog mentality; he wants to go out there and do the best for the team. He was disappointed how regionals ended, and you could see that fire in him today.”
The Latrobe offense was clutch as well, especially late in the game as the Jethawks recorded six of their eight hits in the final two innings. Four of those eight hits came from Leo Bazala and Jack Stynchula who hit in the seven and eight spots respectively in the order.
Stynchula also recorded two RBIs and Bazala knocked in one run.
“Those guys were huge for us,” Bush said. “We talked after regionals about how it takes nine guys. As great as Haden was tonight, those guys getting hits at the bottom of the lineup was equally as important. I thought we played really good team baseball today.”
On top of his strong pitching performance, Sierocky ripped a two-RBI single in the sixth inning to add to Latrobe’s lead. Logan Bradish also recorded a hit for Latrobe and Colin Bush recorded two hits while also scoring two runs for the Jethawks.
“(Wesleyville’s) starting pitcher was good and I thought we put together some good at-bats and worked his pitch count a little bit,” Bush noted. “Once we got back to the second time around the order, I think we were timed up a little better and made him work a little more and started to put together some really good team at-bats.”
After a scoreless two and a half innings of play, Wesleyville got on the board first in the bottom of the third to take a 1-0 lead, but Latrobe answered that run rather quickly.
Sierocky stranded a runner in scoring position to end the inning and his offense came through to tie the game up in the top of the fourth.
Bush reached on a fielder’s choice to second base and after a groundout, Bazala came through with a clutch, two-out RBI single to right field, scoring Bush to tie the game at 1-1. Bazala was stranded at second to end the half inning.
From that point on, it was all Jethawks. Latrobe scored two more runs in the fifth, with the first one coming on a throwing error by the pitcher on a bunt laid down by Sierocky, scoring Cooper Basciano. In a wild sequence, Sierocky was then caught in a rundown between first and second, allowing Louie Amatucci to come around and score, as Sierocky advanced into second safely, giving Latrobe a 3-1 lead.
The Jethawks added two more in the sixth, both coming on Sierocky’s two-RBI single to left field to increase the lead to 5-1.
In the seventh Latrobe scored two more insurance runs on Stynchula’s two-RBI single to right field. Stynchula was thrown out attempting to advance to second base to end the half inning, but Latrobe increased their lead to 7-1.
Bradish relieved Sierocky in the seventh and shut the door on Wesleyville, allowing Latrobe to advance in the winner’s bracket.
The Jethawks will now take on Paxton, who defeated Beech Creek 11-5 on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Legion-Keener Park on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.