Haden Sierocky helps Jethawks to 10-0 win over Somerset

Latrobe Jethawks starting pitcher Haden Sierocky pitched all six innings Tuesday, shutting out the Somerset Businessmen, giving up only two hits while also striking out eight and walking three batters. Sierocky is shown glancing at the field as he runs to first base during his at-bat in an exhibition game earlier this season.

 FILE PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

Haden Sierocky led the Latrobe Jethawks as he twirled a complete game in a six-inning mercy rule-shortened 10-0 win over Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series in the District 31 Quarterfinals.

Sierocky pitched all six innings, shutting out the Somerset Businessmen, giving up only two hits while also striking out eight and walking three batters. Latrobe manager Jason Bush was very complimentary of Sierocky on his outing Tuesday afternoon.

