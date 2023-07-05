Haden Sierocky led the Latrobe Jethawks as he twirled a complete game in a six-inning mercy rule-shortened 10-0 win over Somerset Baseball Club Post 181 in Game 1 of the best-of-three series in the District 31 Quarterfinals.
Sierocky pitched all six innings, shutting out the Somerset Businessmen, giving up only two hits while also striking out eight and walking three batters. Latrobe manager Jason Bush was very complimentary of Sierocky on his outing Tuesday afternoon.
“I thought his command was really good,” Jason Bush said. “He threw a lot of pitches for strikes, which was great and really kept those guys off balance. He kept their middle of the order guys off balance and really other than that first inning there wasn’t too much traffic on the bases.”
Sierocky’s outing got off to a shaky start as the first three batters of the game reached base on a hit, walk and fielder’s choice, but Sierocky retired the next three batters to escape the jam, giving Latrobe a huge momentum boost early.
“To escape the bases loaded jam in the first inning was huge,” Jason Bush said. “If (Somerset) gets two or three runs in that situation maybe we tighten up and Haden’s pitch count gets elevated. A million scenarios could have happened, but it didn’t and we did really good to get out of it.”
Offensively, the Jethawks were just as good as Sierocky’s pitching, scoring 10 runs on nine hits, with eight of the nine batters in the lineup recording at least one hit.
Cole Short led the way at the bottom of the lineup as he reached base all three times, going 2 for 2 with two singles, a walk and one run scored.
“Cole was huge for us (Tuesday),” Jason Bush said. “We have tinkered with the bottom of the lineup a little bit and Cole is a young guy. When I was writing the lineup (Tuesday) morning, I knew Cole deserved the opportunity to get a start. He certainly rewarded me with playing well. It’s so important for that No. 9 guy in the offense to turn the lineup around and not only did he get to the leadoff guy, but he also drove in some runs.”
Sierocky helped his own cause at the plate as well, going 1 for 4 with three RBIs, all of which came on a triple in the fourth inning. Louis Amatucci also went 1 for 4 with a single, RBI, stolen base and two runs scored.
Vincent Amatucci went 1 for 3 with a walk and a two-run single in the three-hole, while also scoring three runs. Colin Bush and Jack Stynchula each added a hit and RBI as well for the Jethawks. Erick Batista and Logan Bradish each recorded hits for Latrobe, while Leo Bazala scored one run in the No. 8 spot.
After a slow start offensively, the Jethawks led only 1-0 through three innings, scoring the lone run on a passed ball that scored Batista.
In the fourth inning, Latrobe opened up the game, scoring six runs on six hits, forcing Somerset to pull its No. 1 pitcher, Hunter Krotzer, from the game.
Louis Amatucci ripped an RBI-single up the middle that scored Stynchula. Sierocky followed with his three-run triple to welcome relief pitcher Isaac Jamison into the game, giving Latrobe a 5-0 lead. Bush kept the rally going with a one-run single to score Sierocky, increasing the lead to 6-0.
The Jethawks’ final run of the inning came on a Stynchula RBI-single in his second at-bat of the inning as the score was 7-0 Latrobe.
“These guys just keep plugging along,” Jason Bush said. “I was a little frustrated with them early on with some of their at-bats, but these guys just pass the bat to the next guy, and it becomes contagious.”
Latrobe added three more in the bottom of the fifth inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule. Louis Amatucci reached on an error that scored Bazala, and Vincent Amatucci followed with a two-run single that scored Short and Louis Amatucci to increase the lead to 10-0.
Latrobe will now travel to Somerset for Game 2 of the District 31 quarterfinals at 5:30 p.m. today. If the Jethawks win, they will advance to the semifinals; if they lose, they will return to Legion-Keener Park on Thursday for a winner-take-all Game 3.
“It’s huge to win Game 1 in a three-game series,” Jason Bush said. “We certainly finished the regular season on a strong note. I think it’s important we were able to knock (Somerset’s) No. 1 pitcher out of the game. Being up a game and them having to use a couple arms start to add up.”
