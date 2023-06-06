Starting pitcher Haden Sierocky threw a two-hit shutout Sunday, June 4, in American Legion Baseball action as the Latrobe Jethawks topped Blairsville 7-0 in a game played at Legion-Keener Park.
Sierocky went the distance in the seven-inning game as he struck out eight Blairsville batters in the two-hitter. He issued one base on balls in the win.
Holding a slim 1-0 lead, the Jethawks benefited from a six-run fourth inning to power its way to a shutout win.
Colin Bush and Duncan Foust both singled to lead off the home half of the fourth inning. Adam Moreland was then awarded first base after being hit by a pitch to load the bases.
Cole Short reached first base on an error, which scored Bush for a 2-0 lead. Jack Stynchula followed by delivering a one-run single, scoring Foust to take a 3-0 advantage. Nate Lemmon then hit a two-run single to plate Moreland and Short, giving the Jethawks a five-run lead.
Stynchula scored on a wild pitch for a 6-0 Latrobe advantage, and Lemmon later scored on a passed ball for a 7-0 lead.
With one out in the opening inning, Mason Hrbus walked and later stole second base. Bush delivered a one-run single to score Hrbus for an early 1-0 Latrobe lead.
Bush was 3 for 4 for Latrobe with one RBI and one run scored. Stynchula was 2 for 3 for the Jethawks with one RBI, one run scored and one stolen base. Lemmon was 1 for 3 in the game with 2 RBIs and one run scored.
