If you’ve attended a boys’ sport in any of the athletic seasons at Ligonier Valley High School, chances are you’ve seen junior Haden Sierocky hard at work on the field or the court. A humble leader who leads by example and doesn’t seem to look for praise or headlines, Sierocky gets the job done for the Rams, and his name appears in the box scores quite often because of his superb work ethic.
Sierocky is the son of Jeff and Courtney of Ligonier. He served in the quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive back positions on the football team, as a guard/forward on the basketball team, and will play in the outfield for coach Jason Bush this spring on the baseball team. He also plays summer baseball for Flood City.
Compiling 1,025 passing years, 14 passing touchdowns, 1,108 rushing yards, 16 rushing touchdowns, and two receiving touchdowns in football, Sierocky also scored 188 points and secured 157 rebounds on the hardwood and enters his senior baseball season with a .380 batting average, .963 fielding percentage, and 17 stolen bases.
Impressive are his stats. More impressive is his character. Sierocky is a team player all-around whose selflessness and team mentality is apparent to spectators and quite admired by opponents.
“Being involved in athletics has been huge to me mentally,” said the junior athlete. “It has given me a great mentality toward things in life. You create bonds with people you never thought you would on teams, and it’s just ultimately a great experience competing in all three sports.”
And, described as humble, it’s no surprise Sierocky lists his coaches as his greatest influence on his athletic career, so far. “My coaches try to get the best out of me,” he explained. “Everything I have accomplished comes from them helping me with my craft and becoming the best I can be. My mom helps me on being humble about everything you do and work in silence.”
“My goals as an athlete are just for younger kids to look up to me,” Sierocky said. “I try to be a role model in every sport I do, and hope kids look up to me.”
Ligonier Valley baseball coach Jason Bush would probably also hope that younger kids look up to Sierocky, as he’s the kind of athlete a coach wishes to clone on the team.
“Haden is a quiet leader who leads by example on and off the field,” said Bush. “He is a driven athlete with the drive to want to succeed individually as well as part of the team unit. He’s blessed with speed, arm strength, as well as potential power — he is turning into a multi-tool player daily. He will be an asset to us in the outfield and on the mound, hitting and throwing from the left side.”
While Haden reflected that athletics has helped him mentally, he said the mental side of the game is probably the biggest challenge for high school athletes today.
“You can get down on yourself whenever you feel you’re having a bad game,” he said. “You’ve got to stay positive and focus on what’s next. I think it is important for athletes to remember to stay confident no matter what happens. No matter if you’re not throwing well, not making shots, or not hitting well — stay confident. Through those struggles, stay confident with yourself.”
While his teammates, coaches, parents, and community is proud of him for many reasons, Haden said he is most proud of how he competes.
“I feel like every time I step off a field or court, I can say I’m giving it my all every time, and I’m proud of that,” he said.
Looking to the baseball season, which seems to be very promising for the Rams, Sierocky is excited.
“I’m looking forward to just playing baseball,” he enthused. “Just going out and playing baseball is a gift, and being able to do it with my friends is just amazing. It’s going great so far, I feel as a team we can win a good bit. Our goal is to make the playoffs and hopefully make a run and surprise a lot of people.”
“Haden is everything you could ever ask for in a player,” said LV basketball coach Tim Gustin. “Not only is he an immensely talented athlete, he is also a hard worker, selfless, with a team-first mentality. He is such a competitor and doesn’t care about personal accolades. He only wants his team to get results. As a coach, you wish you had a team full of players with his attitude.”
Growing up in the Ligonier Valley has definitely helped impress those traits on Sierocky, who is proud to be a Ram. “Being a Ram means a lot, a lot of great athletes have come through the school and the community behind you in every sport is really special,” he said. “I’m really proud of our community being there for us in our games. They really come out and support the athletes, and having big turn-outs means a lot.”
Hoping to finish his senior year strong with a memorable baseball season that goes far into playoffs, Haden is also excited for a senior year that will have promise for him and his teammates in each sport. When the time comes, he hopes to play college baseball or football, but he’s not ready to look past his high school experience yet.
“Working at all these different sports has taught me a lot and helped me build amazing qualities,” he said. “Each sport has little details you have to master to be good. I will continue to work and enjoy being part of the teams.”
