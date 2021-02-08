It really should not have come down to a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Greater Latrobe missed three of four free throws in the fourth quarter, including the front ends of two one-and-ones, and went four of 13 from the line for the game.
Nevertheless, the Wildcats led McKeesport Area by 19 with less than three minutes left.
Then, all heck broke loose.
With the basketball bouncing all kind of ways, McKeesport Area came all the way back to tie it in the final seconds.
But it was Chase Sickenberger’s three from just to the side of the top of the key as time expired that gave Greater Latrobe a 72-69 section road win over McKeesport Area last Friday.
“He’s starting to become much more assertive,” Greater Latrobe head coach Brad Wetzel said of Sickenberger, a 6-foot junior guard who finished with 11 points as one of three players for the Wildcats in double figures. “It’s nice to see him become more aggressive offensively.”
Greater Latrobe also got 23 points from senior guard Frank Newill, and 19 by sophomore guard Landon Butler. Senior point guard Ryan Sickenberger had nine, and senior guard Drew Clair eight to round out the balanced scoring from the Wildcats’ five starters.
“To come with our best basketball thus far, on the road against a really good team, I thought was a big step forward,” Wetzel added. “I thought everybody played pretty well, especially defensively.”
Except maybe for the free-throw line, that is. And Wetzel knows that will have to change moving forward for Greater Latrobe, which is now 4-2 in WPIAL Class 5A Section 3 and 4-4 overall.
“So many games are won and lost there. We need to do a better job on our free throws,” Wetzel acknowledged.
“It wouldn’t be good to outplay an opponent and then lose because we couldn’t make our foul shots. I think it’s a case where we need to get a lot of reps and just go up there and shoot them.
“We certainly want to address that because, if we don’t, it’s going to come back to bite us. We wouldn’t have been in the situation we were had we made even some of those free throws.”
By contrast, McKeesport Area (3-3, 6-4) was four of six from the line in the fourth quarter. That included three after one of its players was fouled attempting a trey, and the front end of a bonus.
At that time, McKeesport Area had what was a 19-point deficit literally seconds earlier down to 10 at 69-59. Junior forward Dustin Strom then hit a three-pointer, and senior point guard Brison Kisan a field goal to pull the Tigers within five.
With 1:08 left, Greater Latrobe’s Ryan Sickenberger missed the front end of a one-and-one, and Kisan scored again for McKeesport Area to make it 69-66. Still having to foul, the Tigers sent Chase Sickenberger to the stripe this time, but he also wasn’t able to convert the front end, which was rebounded by McKeesport Area.
Just moments later, Kisan drained a trey for the final three of his 23 points, and it was tied at 69. However, with time left, Chase Sickenberger was able to spot-up at the three-point line, and his shot at the buzzer allowed the Wildcats to hold on.
“Sometimes there’s a little bit of justice,” Wetzel remarked. “It would’ve been heartbreaking to lose a game like that, because I really thought we outplayed them.”
For more than three and a half quarters, Greater Latrobe did just that. The Wildcats, who never trailed, jumped out to a 10-point lead midway through the first quarter on a Newill three and a bucket by Clair, and took a 24-12 margin into the second.
McKeesport Area did close within seven early in the second quarter and trailed by eight, 31-23, halfway through when Butler converted a three-point play and another basket followed by field goals from Chase Sickenberger, Newill and Ryan Sickenberger to make it 42-25. The half ended at 45-28.
And that after Greater Latrobe was playing for the first time in nine days because last Tuesday’s home section game was postponed out of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns at Franklin Regional. But Wetzel said he saw the Wildcats get better in practice.
“I think, during that break, we improved as a team. We really simplified our practices and kind of went back to basics, and hit one component at a time,” Wetzel indicated.
“I was a little concerned, to be honest,” Wetzel said of the layoff. “But we had some really good practices. We really simplified things.”
The closest McKeesport Area got in the third quarter was 11 at 51-40, when sophomore forward Trevarese Rowe rebounded a missed free throw and eventually scored. But Greater Latrobe accounted for four of the next five hoops — two by Clair, one from Ryan Sickenberger and a three-point play by Chase Sickenberger — and the Wildcats went into the fourth quarter with a 60-45 lead.
Greater Latrobe then matched its biggest advantage of 19 on a drive by Newill and a timeout with 2:46 to play up, 69-50. But that’s when things got interesting...too much so for the Wildcats, who then had some issues with the Tigers getting up on them.
“They tried to press us for the first half of the first quarter, and we just kind of went right by it,” Wetzel noted. “We dealt with it pretty well.
“Then, they brought some full-court pressure there at the end of the game. I thought the execution on our press-break, just for a couple of plays, wasn’t very good. But that’s all it took.
“They made some good plays, and the ball bounced really goofy a couple of times. Just everything that you can imagine that could happen in a two-minute stretch, did. It led to a crazy finish.”
Greater Latrobe was outscored, 41-27, in the second half, and 24-12 in the fourth quarter. The Wildcats also won despite getting only two points from its bench.
Greater Latrobe’s Newill and McKeesport Area’s Kisan shared game highs of 23 points. Like the Wildcats, the Tigers also had three players in double digits as Rowe and junior forward Kah’reke Andrews each had 12.
It was Greater Latrobe’s second win against McKeesport Area this season. The Wildcats won by 16 points, 76-60, at home on Jan. 12.
Now, Greater Latrobe has two straight home section games this week. The Wildcats face Gateway on Tuesday, and Kiski Area on Friday, both at 7:30 p.m. In the first meeting between the teams, Greater Latrobe lost by 21 points, 84-63, to Gateway before hanging on to beat Kiski Area by six points, 64-58, after leading by 20 at halftime.
“I think we’re looking forward to getting them on our floor,” Wetzel stated. “It’ll be a good measuring stick to see how much we’ve improved.
“They’re both really good teams. We’ll see what happens.
“I’m excited for these guys. They’re working really hard, and I think they’re seeing that play out.”
Despite 10 players in the scoring column, Greater Latrobe’s junior varsity lost to McKeesport Area, 56-44. Ben Hamaty’s 11 points were the most for the Wildcats (1-7) while Zach Marucco had seven.
