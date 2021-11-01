California University of Pennsylvania scored 28 points in the first quarter and the Seton Hill football team could never recover during a 42-14 road loss at California (Pa.) in PSAC West play against the No. 4-ranked Vulcans at Adamson Stadium.
SHU fell to 2-4 in conference play and 4-5 overall, while California (Pa.) improved to 5-0 in conference and 8-0 overall.
After the Griffins went three and out on their first possession the Vulcans marched 70 yards in 11 plays for the first score of the game as they took a 7-0 lead with 9:17 to play in the first quarter.
Then, the Griffins endured a rough four-minute span.
SHU fumbled the kickoff return and California (Pa.) scored two plays later on a 7-yard touchdown pass, extending the lead to 14-0. During a third-and-7 on SHU’s next possession, California (Pa.) scored again on a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown, making it a 21-0 game with 7:26 to play in the first. Seton Hill fumbled on its next possession, which led to a 15-yard Vulcans’ touchdown pass, extending the lead to 28-0 with 5:11 to play in the first quarter.
With a little more than 10 minutes to play in the second quarter, the Griffins took advantage of a snap over the California (Pa.) punter’s head, giving SHU the ball at the 2-yard line. SHU overcame an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and make it 28-7 when Jake McCormick found Todd Phillips in the end zone, scoring a 16-yard touchdown pass with 9:23 left in the half.
Jaylen McDuffie recovered a fumble on the next California (Pa.) drive and returned it close to midfield, but the drive stalled and the Griffins turned the ball over on downs at the 30-yard line. The Vulcans closed the first-half scoring with a 22-yard touchdown pass before the break, extending it to a 35-7 lead.
California (Pa.) marched 78 yards on 10 plays on their first possession of the second half as the Vulcans extended their lead to 42-7 early in the third quarter. The Griffins then had an 18 play drive that covered 68 yards but ended with a blocked field goal attempt on the next to final play of the third quarter.
Midway through the fourth quarter, Damonte Pratt intercepted the Vulcans at the Griffins’ 7-yard line. SHU then marched on a 20-play drive that lasted nearly the entire quarter. JaiQuawn McGriff capped the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 17 seconds to play in the game.
Logan Wiland finished with 166 yards on 33 carries. Phillips had two catches for 40 yards and a touchdown. Kurt Adkins finished with three catches. Jayden Emberton-Gaines led the defense with eight tackles. McDuffie finished with six tackles and the fumble recovery.
SHU will host Indiana University of Pennsylvania, noon Saturday, for the Griffin’s Senior Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.