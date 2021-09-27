The Seton Hill University football team started strong, but No. 6 Slippery Rock scored 37 unanswered points for a 41-17 win against the Griffins on Saturday night at Offutt Field in Greensburg. SHU is 0-1 in PSAC play and 2-2 overall, while Slippery Rock improved to 1-0 in the conference and 4-0 overall.
SHU’s Damonte Pratt picked off a pass on the first play of the game and returned it to the SRU 25-yard line. Four plays later, the Griffins held a 7-0 lead following a 4-yard touchdown run by Logan Wiland. Slippery Rock responded with a seven-play, 70-yard drive to tie the score, 7-7 with 9:17 to play in the quarter.
The Griffins regained the lead on their next possession following a 47-yard field goal from former Mount Pleasant Area standout Luke Hauger, putting SHU in front 10-7 with 5:49 left in the first. The 47-yard field goal tied a Seton Hill record. But Slippery Rock marched 75 yards in nine plays, taking a 14-10 lead late in the first quarter.
After a SHU interception early in the second quarter, Slippery Rock extended its lead to 21-10 with a short 25-yard drive. The Rock pushed the advantage to 17 points with a touchdown pass midway through the second quarter and led 27-10 at the half.
On their first possession of the second half, the Griffins marched to the SRU 31-yard line, but turned the ball over on downs. Slippery Rock scored another touchdown pass and padded its lead to 34-10 with 5:48 to play in the third quarter.
The SHU defense got a big play, as Jayden Emberton-Gaines forced a fumble at the Griffins’ 2-yard line. The ball rolled through the end zone for a touchback, giving Seton Hill the ball at the 20-yard line. The next play, however was an interception return for a touchdown, as the Rock returned the pick 26 yards for a 41-10 lead on the final play of the third quarter.
Syeko Noble picked off a pass in the end zone on the first SRU possession of the fourth quarter, and Seton Hill closed the scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run from Wiland late in the fourth. The big play on the drive was a 38-yard pass from Kiani Freeman to Taiyon Battle.
Wiland led the offense with 92 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Battle pulled in three passes for 48 yards. Noble led the SHU defense with eight tackles and an interception. Narrio Walks added seven tackles and a sack, while Nelson Gedeon also finished with two sacks.
SHU will host Edinboro 4 p.m. Saturday in another PSAC West showdown at Offutt Field.
