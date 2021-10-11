Seton Hill trailed early, but rallied for a 19-17 road victory against Mercyhurst during a PSAC West contest on Saturday.
SHU, which trailed 14-0 early in the contest before reeling off the next 19 points, improved to 3-3 overall and 1-2 in conference play, while Mercyhurst fell to 1-5 overall and 0-3 in conference action.
Logan Wiland and the Griffin defense led the team to the win. Wiland rushed for more than 175 yards and three touchdowns while the defense held the Lakers to less than 200 yards of total offense.
After the Griffins opened the game with a three and out, Mercyhurst needed three plays to take an early 7-0 lead on a 28 yard touchdown pass. On their next possession, the Lakers used a 68-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead to 14-0 with 7:10 to play in the first quarter. SHU trailed 14-0 after one quarter of play but the Griffins were driving as the quarter ended.
On the second play of the second quarter, Wiland scored his first touchdown of the game, this one from seven yards out to trim the Laker lead to 14-6. The defense forced a three-and-out on the next Laker possession and SHU marched 64 yards on nine plays to trim the lead to two points. Wiland scored from three yards out to cut the Laker lead to 14-12 with 8:31 to play in the quarter.
Jaylen McDuffie and Justice Griffin got a sack on a fourth down to turn the ball back over to the offense. With 20 seconds to play in the half, Wiland scored his third touchdown of the game to put the Griffins in front. Wiland scored from 10 yards out and SHU led 19-14 at the half.
Jayden Emberton-Gaines opened the third quarter with a interception and return to the Laker 49 yard line. Neither team mustered any offense for the rest of the quarter and SHU led 19-14 heading to the fourth.
The Lakers opened the fourth quarter with a 24-yard field goal as they cut the Griffin lead to 19-17 early in the period. On their next possession, the Griffins drove to the Lakers 4-yard line but they were stopped on a fourth-and-1 with 7:54 to play. Both teams punted on their next possessions and the Griffin defense forced a turnover on downs near midfield at the end of the quarter. SHU was able to run out the clock to close out the win.
Wiland rushed for 178 yards and three touchdowns. Taiyon Battle caught five passes for 66 yards. McDuffie led the Griffins with 10 tackles and two sacks. Narrio Walks recorded nine tackles and a sack. Emberton-Gaines had eight tackles and an interception.
Several area standouts star at Mercyhurst, including Jason Armstrong (Greater Latrobe), Max Malis (Derry Area), and Jonas King of Mount Pleasant Area
The Griffin defense held the Lakers to just 196 total yards, 51 yards rushing and 10 first downs.
SHU is scheduled to host Gannon, 4 p.m. Saturday for its homecoming game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.