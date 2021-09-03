The Seton Hill football team picked up a wild 16-14 victory against Wheeling in the Griffins’ return to the field after a near two-year absence on Thursday at Offutt Field in Greensburg.
The Griffins were able to secure their two-point victory after stopping a late Wheeling field goal attempt.
The first quarter did not feature much offense as neither team was able to get on the scoreboard. The quarter featured five punts, one turnover on downs and one forced tumble by the Griffin defense.
Late in the quarter, Jaden Mack forced a fumble, which was recovered by Justice Griffin to give SHU good field position at the Wheeling 49. The Griffins drove to the Cardinals 18 at the end of the quarter. SHU could only get to the 14 yard line and former Mount Pleasant Area standout Luke Hauger hit a 36-yard field goal to give the Griffins a 3-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Wheeling responded on its next drive, moving 77 yards in eight plays, the final one a 22 yard touchdown reception to take a 7-3 lead with 11:35 left in the half. After a Griffin punt, Damonte Pratt picked off a Wheeling pass, giving the Griffins the ball at the Cardinals’ 25-yard line. The Griffins had to settle for a 19-yard field goal by Hauger, making it 7-6 at halftime.
The Griffins took the opening kick of the second half and marched 55 yards to set up a 29-yard field goal from Hauger, his third of the contest, which put the Griffins in front 9-7 early in the third quarter.
After forcing a turnover on downs the Griffins quick-strike offense hit paydirt.
JaiQuawn McGriff ran for 21 yards on the first play of the drive and then Michael Elardo raced 43 yards to the end zone on a pass from Chris Jones which put the Griffins in front 16-7 with 4:16 left in the quarter.
The Cardinals were forced to punt on their next possession but pinned the Griffins back at their 10-yard line. A substitution infraction on the Griffins on the first play proved costly as the pitch on the next play was not handled and recovered in the endzone by the Cardinals for a touchdown which cut the SHU lead to 16-14 on the final play of the third quarter.
The next three Griffin possessions resulted in turnovers but the SHU defense stood tall, keeping the Cardinals off the scoreboard. The final possession of the game for the Cardinals saw them move to the SHU 9-yard line but a bobbled hold on the 26-yard field goal attempt ended any chance at a Cardinals win. SHU was able to get one final first down on an 8-yard run from McGriff and then took three knees to end the game.
The Griffins finished with 20 first downs to just 13 for Wheeling. SHU limited the Cardinals to just 183 yards of offense while producing 375 of their own. The Griffins were 8-for-17 on third downs and held a 34-26 advantage in time of possession.
McGriff finished with 81 yards rushing. Jones was 18-of-33 for 262 yards and one touchdown. Taro Gaither caught six passes for 82 yards and Elardo added five for 67 and the one touchdown. Hauger kicked three field goals, as he hit from 36, 19 and 29 yards. Jaylen McDuffie led the defense with 11 tackles and three for loss. Jayden Emberton-Gaines added seven tackles. Dioh Desuah finished with two sacks.
SHU is back in action, 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 against Bloomsburg in a PSAC crossover matchup at Offutt Field in Greensburg.
