Seton Hill honored 14 members of its football team for Senior Day, but suffered a 38-3 loss against Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Saturday at Offutt Field.
The Crimson Hawks scored points in each quarter, improving to 5-2 in conference play and 6-3 overall. Seton Hill fell to 2-5 in conference and 4-6 overall.
IUP needed five plays to march 75 yards for a quick 7-0 lead on a 3-yard touchdown pass. Following a SHU three-and-out, the Crimson Hawks stretched their lead to 14-0 on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 4:54 to play in the quarter.
SHU’s Damonte Pratt picked off a pass in the end zone to stop the first IUP drive of the second quarter. Jake McCormick then found Taro Gaither for a 47-yard pass to move to the IUP 33, but the SHU drive stalled.
Two plays later, IUP increased its lead to 21-0 on an 85-yard touchdown pass with 9:41 to play in the half. SHU then drove 68 yards on 19 plays for a 24-yard field goal from Luke Hauger, which made it a 21-3 game at the break.
IUP took advantage of a short field on its first drive of the second half. The Crimson Hawks scored from 8 yards out to increase their lead to 28-3 early in the third quarter. Jaylen McDuffie forced an IUP fumble and Jaden Mack recovered, but the Griffins couldn’t capitalize and trailed 28-3 through three quarters.
The Crimson Hawks hit a 26-yard field goal to open the fourth quarter scoring. They closed the scoring with a one-yard touchdown run.
Gaither finished with 73 yards on four catches. McDuffie and Jayden Emberton-Gaines finished with 13 total tackles. McDuffie added three tackles for loss.
SHU closes out the season next Saturday at Lock Haven.
