The Seton Hill football team closed its season with a 59-7 road win at Lock Haven during a PSAC crossover contest on Saturday.
Seton Hill, which finished the season 5-6 overall, led 49-7 at halftime.
The five wins tie for the second-most in a season by a Griffin football team. The 59 points are the most scored by the Griffins in a single contest and the 52 point scoring margin is the most by SHU in school history.
The SHU defense forced a three-and-out and it didn’t take long for the offense to convert, as a trick play gave the Griffins an early 7-0 lead. JaiQuawn McGriff hit Taro Gaither with a 50 yard touchdown pass on a running back pass as SHU jumped in front. After forcing a turnover on downs, SHU struck quickly again as Jake McCormick found John Makell with a 63-yard touchdown pass to give SHU a 13-0 lead with 9:37 to play in the first quarter.
Former Mount Pleasant Area standout Luke Hauger connected with a 27-yard field goal as the Griffins extended their lead to 16-0 with 3:37 left in the quarter. Teegan Hahn then blocked a Lock Haven punt and Hezikiah Hawkins fell on the football in the end zone for a Griffin touchdown and a 23-0 lead near the end of the first quarter.
The Bald Eagles scored their lone touchdown of the contest on their first drive of the second quarter. After a fumble on the kickoff, the Griffins blocked another punt. Narrio Walks blocked the punt, picked up the loose ball then handed it to Jaylen McDuffie who raced 40 yards for the Griffin touchdown. Hauger’s extra point gave SHU a 30-7 lead. Jayden Emberton-Gaines picked off a pass on the next Lock Haven drive and returned it to the Bald Eagles’ 37-yard line. McCormick then connected with Gaither on a 27-yard touchdown pass to give SHU a 36-7 lead midway through the second quarter.
The next Lock Haven possession ended with a SHU touchdown on a Bald Eagle punt attempt. Hahn picked up the loose ball after a bad snap and went two yards into the end zone to give SHU a 43-7 lead. Seton Hill closed out the first half scoring with a Logan Wiland 3-yard touchdown run. Damonte Pratt intercepted the final play of the half to keep Lock Haven out of the end zone.
After a Griffin fumble on a punt, early in the third quarter, Pratt picked off his second pass of the day to end a Lock Haven drive inside Griffin territory. Alexander Wade then ended the next two Lock Haven drives with interceptions. The second return of 47 yards went to midfield. Hauger then connected on a 35-yard field goal to extend the SHU lead to 52-7.
On their first drive of the fourth quarter, Wiland scored his second touchdown of the game, this one from 20 yards out as SHU extended its lead to 59-7. Tanner Queen ended the game with an interception on the final play of the contest.
The Griffins finished with 377 yards of total offense while holding the Bald Eagles to just 127 yards. The defense finished with six sacks and forced seven Lock Haven turnovers.
McCormick threw for 116 yards and two touchdowns. Gaither had five catches for 93 yards and two touchdowns. Wiland rushed for 162 yards and two touchdowns. McDuffie led the defense with eight tackles, including three for loss. Walks and Emberton-Gaines each added seven tackles. Pratt and Wade each intercepted two passes.
