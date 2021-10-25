The Seton Hill University began a two-game PSAC West road trip with an easy 49-0 shutout win against Clarion on Saturday.
The Griffins, who jumped out to a 21-0 lead, recorded their first shutout since the 2008 season when SHU blanked Concord, 31-0. SHU is now 2-3 in conference and 4-4 overall, while Clarion falls to 0-4 in conference and 0-7 overall.
The Griffins took advantage of a muffed punt early in the first quarter by scoring from nine yards out on a Logan Wiland run to take a 7-0 lead.
On their second possession of the second quarter, the Griffins drove 79 yards on nine plays to take a 14-0 lead. Wiland scored his second touchdown of the day, this one from 38 yards out to extend the SHU lead. With just 34 seconds to play in the half, Wiland raced 61 yards to the end zone, giving SHU a 21-0 halftime lead.
The Griffins took advantage of a short field midway through the third quarter. Jake McCormick hit Taro Gaither with a 29-yard touchdown pass to give Seton Hill a 28-0 lead. On the ensuing kickoff, Alton Jones forced a fumble and Jaylen McDuffie recovered near midfield. On the next play, McCormick found Kurt Adkins for a 46-yard touchdown pass, as the Griffins upped their lead to 35-0 near the end of the third.
On the second play of the fourth quarter, Narrio Walks intercepted a pass and returned it 42 yards for a touchdown, making it a 42-0 game. Tyler Bradley connected with Mark Bails for a 20-yard touchdown on the Griffins’ final possession to set the final.
Wiland rushed for 150 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns. McCormick finished 13-of-19 for 154 yards and two touchdowns. Bradley was 4-of-4 for 56 yards and a touchdown. Adkins and Gaither each caught three passes while Bails and Todd Phillips both added two.
Walks led the Griffins with eight tackles and one interception return. Jayden Emberton-Gaines, Jones and McDuffie each had six tackles.
Seton Hill rolled to 412 yards of total offense, while the defense limited Clarion to just 232 yards. Seton Hill rushed for 202 yards and held Clarion to 69 yards on the ground.
The Griffins continue their road trip on Saturday at California University of Pennsylvania.
