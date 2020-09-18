The Ligonier Valley girls’ soccer team withstood an early surge from a talented Greensburg Central Catholic group, but a string of injuries, and the Lady Centurions caught up to the Lady Rams during a 15-1 setback in Class 1A, Section 1 action on Thursday at Weller Field.
“I give my girls credit for fighting until the end against unbelievable adversity,” Ligonier Valley coach Eric Vogelsang said. “We started the year with 11 experienced players and seven brand new girls hungry to learn. By the second half, we were down to only six of those 11 players, so when you’re playing a team that’s a perennial state championship contender with five brand new girls on the field, you get results like we did.”
GCC advanced to the WPIAL Class 1A championship game last season, and reached the PIAA Class 1A state semifinals. In 2017, GCC won the WPIAL Class 1A championship and reached the state semifinals. Since 2005, GCC has won six WPIAL titles with four runner-up finishes. During that span, the Lady Centurions have also captured two state titles, three PIAA runner-up finishes and six trips to the state semifinals.
Ligonier Valley returned to the WPIAL as a district in athletics for the first time in more than 50 years. The Lady Rams went 7-9 in District 6 Class 2A last season, missing the playoffs by one spot, as they finished ninth out of eight qualifying teams.
Ligonier Valley is back in action, 5 p.m. Monday, against Windber Area at Weller Field.
“Usually, in a game like this, you see a team hold back the scoring in the second half, but they chose to keep racking up the goals, which I suppose they have every right to do,” Vogelsang said. “I was hoping to get a chance for my girls to go against some of their younger girls, but they saw the best of the best the entire half, which is an experience most brand new soccer players don’t get.”
GCC scored four goals in the first 10 minutes of the game, but Ligonier Valley settled and started to gain possession, as Bella Schueltz had several near misses up front. With 15 minutes left in the half, LV’s Tatum Hoffman scored on a free kick from 20 yards out.
“Tatum Hoffman played an absolutely incredible game for us,” Vogelsang said. “Megan Glista, Kiersten Auman and Bella Schueltz gave everything they had and encouraged the brand new girls even as the score kept rising.”
Ligonier Valley, which was already playing without three regular starters, lost junior midfielder Kaelyn Adams to an ankle sprain shortly after Hoffman’s goal. GCC capitalized on Ligonier Valley having to go to its bench and scored twice before the half for a 6-1 lead at the break.
Early in the second half, Ligonier Valley senior center back, and varsity captain, Carol Woods, left with a knee injury. That left Ligonier Valley with only 12 active players, including six who were brand new to soccer. GCC took advantage and scored nine more goals in the second half.
“Not all of our injuries are long-term, so our hope is to get healthy as soon as we can, and try to develop some young players to finish the season stronger than we started,” Vogelsang said.
