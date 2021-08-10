Shop ‘n Save pitchers combined to toss a two-hitter during a 12-2 win against Pit Stop in Latrobe-Derry 40-older Old-Timers League play over the weekend.
Also on Saturday, Heat Siphon wiped away an eight-run deficit in a 13-11 win over Domination Nutz.
Shop ‘n Save 12,
Pit Stop 2
Winning pitcher Scott Sarver threw four strikeouts as Shop ‘n Save hurlers limited Pit Stop to just one run on two hits.
Shop ‘n Save (1-0) led 1-0 after the first inning, scoring the game’s next seven runs until a Pit Stop (0-1) runner crossed in the top of the sixth. Shop ‘n Save outhit Pit Stop, 12-2.
Kory Krinock led Shop ‘n Save with two hits, including a home run, and two runs scored. Steve Shrum singled twice and crossed twice, while Dom Dominick and Jim Gray each doubled. Norm Heller, Wade Marts, Lou Downey, Ron Hixson and Tom Berke all singled once.
John Amatucci and Doug Smartnick (one run) had the lone hits for Pit Stop.
Krinock and Dominick pitched in relief for Shop ‘n Save. Mike Urban suffered the loss, with two strikeouts and zero walks.
Heat Siphon 13,
Domination Nutz 11
Domination Nutz held an eight-run advantage early on, but Heat Siphon scored nine runs in the fourth inning en route to a narrow victory.
Domination Nutz (0-1) put up seven runs in the top of the second to take a 10-2 lead. After the two teams exchanged single runs, Heat Siphon (1-0) pounded out nine runs in the bottom of the fourth, before pushing its lead to 13-11 the following inning.
Jeff Miele homered and doubled to lead Heat Siphon’s attack. Cris Wible had two hits, including a double, while Jason Bush also hit a two-bagger. Gary Takitch, Dan Razza and Jason Piper each singled for Heat Siphon, which scored 13 runs on eight hits.
Joe Novak collected two hits, including a home run, to pace Domination Nutz offensively. Tony Calabrace, Mark Gray and Rich Ramsey each singled twice. Brian Guzik homered, while Sam Calabrace, Joe Rosa and Brian Thomas each singled. Domination Nutz scored 12 runs on 11 hits.
Brian Cutrillo earned the mound win, tossing a strikeout and a walk. Thomas suffered the loss, fanning one and walking seven.
———
Domnatn 370 100 0 — 11 12 2Heat Siphon 201 910 x — 13 8 6 Doubles: Bush, Wilde, Miele (HS) Home Runs: Novah, Guzik (DN); Miele (HS) Strikeouts by: Cutrillo-1, Bush-1, Takitch-1 (HS); Thomas-1, Ramsay-0, Janik-0, Gray-1, Arquillo-1 (DN) Base on balls by: Cutrillo-1, Bush-1, Takitch-0 (HS); Thomas-7, Ramsay-3, Janik-2, Gray-0, Arquillo-2 (DN) Winning pitcher: Brian Cutrillo Losing pitcher: Brian Thomas
Pit Stop 000 001 0 — 1 2 4ShopnSve 104 120 x — 8 12 2 Doubles: Dominick, Gray (S) Home Run: Krinock (S) Strikeouts by: Sarver-4, Krinock-0, Dominick-1 (S); Urban-2, Bartek-3 (P) Base on balls by: Sarver-2, Krinock-1, Dominick-1 (S); Urban-0, Bartek-1 (P) Winning pitcher: Scott Sarver Losing pitcher: Mike Urban
