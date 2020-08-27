Troy Shields won the Ralph Davis Jr. Memorial for FASTRAK Pro Late Models and Matt Weltz took the Four Cylinder Special at Latrobe Speedway.
Also winning features where Chris Schneider in the Pro Stocks, EJ Rozak in the Pure Stocks, Les Meyers and Hank Coles won the Pa. Thunder on the Dirt features.
Troy Shields and Clate Copeman brought the FASTRAK Pro Late Models out for the 25 lap Ralph Davis Jr. Memorial feature event. Shields took advantage of starting on the front row and jumped out to the lead with Copeman and Braeden Dillenger in tow. Fifth-starting Ryan Frazee moved up to third and put pressure on Copeman until lap 12 when Frazee got a flat and retired from the race. Back under green, the 14A of Daniel Angelicchio was the fastest car on the track, despite starting in 10th. Angelicchio passed Copeman on the last lap, but settled for second as Troy Shields took the win. Angelicchio finished second, Copeman was third, Dillenger was fourth and John Over was fifth. Rounding out the field was Andrew Koenig in sixth, Mike Cuthbert in seventh, Joe Moyer was eighth, Joe Moyer was ninth, and Vince Masi 10th.
Les Myers and Steve Longo brought the Pa. Thunder on the Dirt field onto the track. Longo jumped out and lead the first two laps and on lap three, Meyers jumped out into the lead and went on to dominate the feature. One of the fastest cars on the track, Hank Coles, was in the Sportsman division modified, despite starting fifth, Coles raced his way up, won the Sportsman division and finished second overall. Todd Daughenbaugh finished third, Steve Longo fourth and Fred Hillenbrand in fifth. Rounding out the field was Frank Senica, Jeff Manners, Greg Bradish, Bobby Coles and Bill Romesburg.
Marty Spade and Chris Schneider led the Pro Stock feature on the track. Spade jumped out to the early lead with Schneider and Joe Kelley in hot pursuit. Spade led until lap 14 when Schneider made the winning pass and went on to win the feature. Spade finished second followed Ray Hickok Jr. in third, Joe Kelley in fourth and Barry Farris in fifth. The field was rounded out by Brett Hutera, Joey Koteles and Jeff Broniszewski.
Brian Savino and E.J. Rozak brought the Charger feature on to the track. At the drop of the green, Rozak jumped out to the lead with Savino and Anthony Monteparte in tow. The top three broke away and went on and battle the entire distance with Rozak getting his third win of the season. Monteparte finished second, Chris Hickok was third, Greg Blystone was fourth and Mike Benton was fifth. Sixth was Brian Savino, Ron Ramsey was seventh, Stephan Hazlett was eighth, Jim Zufall was ninth and Jacob Weyer ended 10th.
Brian Noel and Matt Weltz brought the 4-cylinder feature onto the track. Weltz jumped out to the early lead with Dylan Burkett and Brian Noel in tow. One of the fastest cars on the track was eighth starter Ed Leonard. Leonard raced his way up to third, but could not mount a challenge on the top two cars. Matt Weltz took the biggest win of his career. Dylan Burkett second and Leonard third, fourth was Jason Rittenour and fifth was Larry Weltz.
JENNERSTOWN — The inaugural running of the “Laurel Highlands 150” for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour at the Jennerstown Speedway Complex was won by New York’s Craig Lutz on Saturday. Joe Maruca, of Slickville parked in Victory Lane for the first time in his Late Model career, becoming the fifth different winner of the year.
After earning the pole position by setting the fastest time in qualifying, Justin Bonsignore grabbed the lead at the start. Bonsignore entered the race as the leader in the series’ point standings, and dominated the tour’s stop at Jennerstown in June of 2020. Bonsignore raced out to a huge lead, but after the front-runners made pit stops following a caution flag in the second half of the event, Bonsignore was no longer the fastest car on the track.
Fifth-place starter Craig Lutz, methodically worked his way into second place, and on lap 110, Lutz grabbed the lead from Bonsignore. Shortly after, veteran Dave Sapienza also passed Bonsignore. Sapienza repeatedly challenged Lutz, even making slight contact during the battle.
Anthony Nocella advanced to third late in the race, and all three top drivers raced nose-to-tail through the final stage of the event. Sapienza remained within striking distance until the final lap, when Lutz crossed the finish line less than two-car-lengths ahead, to claim his second-career NASCAR Tour victory. Lutz finished second to Bonsignore when the tour opened the 2020 season at Jennerstown earlier this year. Sapienza, Nocella, six-time Tour Champion Doug Coby, and Bonsignore finished second through fifth, respectively.
A major shake-up in the season long championship point standings resulted, after the 30-lap feature race for the Late Model division.
Repeatedly this season, the Late Model drivers completed events without a single caution flag incident.
But Saturday night, two crashes among top-five competitors drastically changed the big picture of the 2020 season. Five-time former Champion Barry Awtey entered the night atop the standings, carrying a five-point advantage over 2019 Champion Teddy Gibala, with Albert Francis third in the championship chase, just 10 points behind Awtey (five points behind Gibala).
Front-row starters Paul Fess, Jr. and Zane Ferrell had a brief duel for the lead, before Fess pulled away from the field. On lap nine, Ferrell spun in turn two, and collected former champion Garry Wiltrout, Mike Hemminger, Awtey and Gibala. Only Hemminger returned to complete the race. All drivers were uninjured, but Awtey’s car suffered a crushed radiator and Gibala’s car sustained damage on all sides. Gibala made one more slow lap after a lengthy pit stop. Fess continued to lead when racing resumed, while fellow sophomore driver Jarred Barclay was now in second place, and challenging.
After enjoying a comfortable lead early on, Fess was now using every lane of the track to defend the top spot. Both Fess and Barclay are former Modified division drivers, and both were seeking a first win in Late Model competition.
On lap 17, contact between the pair sent Fess spinning from the lead, and sent Barclay to the tail of the field for the restart. During the incident, Francis sustained significant damage as the fourth-place driver. Two-time winner Francis returned to the speedway, completing laps at a slower pace to ensure a higher finish than his championship rivals, who were already knocked out of action.
Joe Maruca inherited the lead, after carefully avoiding both collisions. Once in front of the field during the feature race, Maruca drove to the first victory of his career, leading every lap to the finish. Maruca came very close to a first win at the old Motordrome Speedway in years past. More than once, Maruca led the closing laps of events at Jennerstown, only to suffer heartbreaking misfortunes on every previous occasion Former Modified winner, Barclay, rallied back at the end, to claim second, with teenager Brandan Marhefka earning third place.
For third-generation racer Marhefka, the podium finish was a career best. Former winner Bryan Shipp placed fourth and veteran Todd Price finished fifth. Ohio’s Francis won his preliminary heat race, and is now the leader in the championship standings, with Awtey three points behind, and Gibala five points out of first place in the season-long tally.
Saturday night, Five Division Racing returns to Jennerstown, with a starting time of 6 p.m. After the races, the final round of the Enduro Series will be contested. For more information visit www.jennerstown.org.
———
(D.J. Johnson can be reached by email at DJ1360rpm@aol.com and on Twitter @DJJohnsonPIT)
