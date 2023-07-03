It was a night and day difference for Nakles (13-9) in a 13-3 win over Latrobe VFW (11-11) Friday, June 30, in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
One day prior, the Sharks dropped a 16-run loss to the St. Joe’s Owls.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 9:51 am
A new day brought new life to the Sharks’ bats, however, as the team rode the momentum of a seven-run inning to a 13-3 victory.
Nakles jumped out to an early 2-0 lead thanks to solo runs in the bottom of the first and third innings. With the Latrobe VFW team unable to post any runs, the Sharks plated seven in the home half of the fourth inning for a 9-0 advantage. VFW followed with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to finally get on the board, facing a 9-3 deficit, but Nakles followed with consecutive two-run innings to invoke the 10-run mercy rule, winning 13-3 in six innings.
Vinny Calabrace was 1 for 4 with one double for Nakles, while Ramone Williams was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Anthony Scarton was 2 for 3 with one run scored, Dom Durigon was 1 for 4 with two runs scored and Caden Marsh was 2 for 3 with one run scored. Sam Rafferty was 1 for 3 with two runs scored for the Sharks, while teammate Brady McIlnay was 1 for 2, scoring one run in the game. Aaron Gaskey was 1 for 2 with two runs scored, and teammate Lucas Grohal plated one run for the Sharks.
Latrobe VFW had five players record at least two hits in the game, but the team scored just three runs.
Colin Barkley and James Rafferty were each 2 for 3 with one double and one run scored for VFW. Colin Hennessey also recorded one double as he was 1 for 2 in the game.
Nick Jacobsky, Jeremy Lazarchik and Braden Nelson were each 2 for 3 in the game for VFW, while teammate Noah Smith scored one run for the team.
Marsh was the winning pitcher for Nakles as he struck out four batters and issued one base on balls. Gaskey also pitched in the game for the Sharks.
Barkley was on the losing side of the hill for VFW as he walked three batters in the game. Jacobsky made a mound appearance as he struck out a pair and walked three. Mason Mastowski also saw time on the hill for VFW as he walked three batters.
