Dom Durigon watches the pitcher as he leads off second

Dom Durigon scored one run in the Sharks' comeback win Saturday, June 24, against the Derry Ukes. With the win, Nakles improved to 11-8 for the season. Durigon watches the pitcher as he leads off second base during Nakles’ at-bat in a game earlier this season against St. Anthony's.

 PHOTO BY JULIE WATKINS

After blowing an early lead to the Derry Ukes (8-11), Nakles (11-8) regrouped to score three runs in the final inning of play Saturday, June 24, for a 10-9 comeback win in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.

Nakles took an early 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning, only to see the Ukes respond in kind in the home half of the inning to tie the game at three runs apiece. The Sharks plated another three runs in the top of the third for a 6-3 lead. This time, the Ukes were only able to respond with a single run in the bottom of the inning for a two-run deficit. Nakles regained the run in the home half of the fourth inning for a 7-4 lead.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.