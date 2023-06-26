After blowing an early lead to the Derry Ukes (8-11), Nakles (11-8) regrouped to score three runs in the final inning of play Saturday, June 24, for a 10-9 comeback win in Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League baseball action.
Nakles took an early 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning, only to see the Ukes respond in kind in the home half of the inning to tie the game at three runs apiece. The Sharks plated another three runs in the top of the third for a 6-3 lead. This time, the Ukes were only able to respond with a single run in the bottom of the inning for a two-run deficit. Nakles regained the run in the home half of the fourth inning for a 7-4 lead.
The tide turned against the Sharks, however, as the Ukes plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and two more in the sixth as Derry took a 9-7 advantage. Facing a deficit for the first time in the game, Nakles was able to mount a comeback by plating three runs in the top of the seventh, then held the Ukes’ bats at bay in the home half of the final frame for a 10-9 come-from-behind win.
Tyler Hahn was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three runs scored for the Sharks. Teammate Vince Calabrace was 3 for 4 with one run scored, while Dominic Scarton was 3 for 4 at the plate. Anthony Scarton scored three runs for the Sharks, complemented by Dom Durigon, Aaron Gaskey and Brady McIlnay, who scored one run apiece. Sam Wagus also singled for Nakles.
Parker Zinkham was 2 for 3 with two doubles and three runs scored for Derry. Mikey Monios also got in on the extra-base hit action as he was 1 for 4 with one double and one run scored for the Ukes. Parker Petrosky enjoyed a multi-hit game at the plate as he was 3 for 4 with three runs scored, followed by teammate Jaxson Repko, who was 2 for 4. Camron Forbes and Sonny Simon each scored one run for Derry. Matt Fernell and Mason Zinkham hit one single apiece for the Ukes.
Hahn picked up the win on the hill for the Sharks as he struck out three batters and issued one base on balls. Anthony Scarton also pitched in the game as he struck out one batter. Calabrace made a mound appearance for the Sharks, striking out two and walking two.
Fernell was tagged with the loss for the Ukes as he struck out one batter and walked one. Parker Zinkham started the game for Derry, striking out six batters while walking six.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
