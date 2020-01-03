PITTSBURGH — It wasn’t the best game of the season for the Pittsburgh Penguins.
It wasn’t the worst, either.
But it was the first without another bold-faced name, this one minus All-Star forward Jake Guentzel, as the Penguins react to another significant injury in their lineup.
Patric Hornqvist scored twice, but Brent Burns netted the overtime game-winner on the power play as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Penguins, 3-2, Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena.
“It’s been our story all year,” Hornqvist said. “We have guys in and out of the lineup, big guys, and we still find a way to play good hockey.”
The Penguins lost Guentzel for an extended period of time in Monday’s win against the Ottawa Senators. Guentzel was injured right after scoring his 20th goal of the season — the fifth and final goal of the night — as he crashed hard into the wall following contact with Ottawa’s Thomas Chabot.
Guentzel, the team leader in goals (20) and points (43), underwent successful shoulder surgery that night and he’s expected to miss four to six months.
Pittsburgh has already been without captain Sidney Crosby, out since November because of core muscle surgery, in addition to top contributors Nick Bjugstad (21 games), Brian Dumoulin (13) and Justin Schultz (six) recently. Pittsburgh has won 14 of 23 games without Crosby, who is skating on his own.
Alex Galchenyuk, acquired in an off-season trade with Arizona for Phil Kessel, got the first chance to replace Guentzel on a red-hot top line, which includes Evgeni Malkin and Bryan Rust.
“I thought they were decent,” Penguins’ coach Mike Sullivan said of his newly-configured top line. “I thought they had moments, they had zone time, they had some scoring chances, but I think I’ll have a better answer for you after I watch the film.”
Pittsburgh has played just one game with a full complement of players, as Malkin, Rust, Hornqvist and Galchenyuk all missed significant time earlier in the season.
“A lot of credit to the coaching staff and the guys in here,” Hornqvist said. “We stick to the details and play hard for each other. If you do that in this league, you give yourself a chance to win every night.”
The Penguins did that, and they remain tied for second in the Eastern Conference and the Metropolitan Division — fifth in the NHL — but they just fell short against the Sharks.
Pittsburgh outshot San Jose, 38-31, and had the better of the play through most of the second and third period. But three uncharacteristic odd-man rushes in the first period and an overtime penalty proved disastrous for the Penguins.
“I don’t think we’ve given up three two-on-ones in the last 10 games,” Sullivan said. “That’s not something we’ve done a lot of.”
Defenseman Kris Letang was whistled for tripping Logan Couture 46 seconds into overtime. Burns beat Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry with a slap shot at 2:02 of overtime for the game-winner.
“I just couldn’t see it,” Jarry said.
Jarry previously won a career-best six straight starts before this loss. He stopped 28 shots. Tomas Hertl scored his 15th goal for the Sharks and Couture his 13th. Aaron Dell made 36 saves for San Jose.
Hertl scored 2:48 into the game for the Sharks when he redirected a Burns shot past Jarry for the opening goal.
Hornqvist tied the game at 16:51 of the first period, but San Jose regained the lead, 2-1, with Couture’s goal one minute later. Both goals came after turnovers at the defensive blueline.
Hornqvist tied the game, 2-2, in the final minute of the second period. He took a pass from Rust and poked a one-timer between Dell’s pads from the top of the crease.
Rust, who continued a four-game point streak, has points in nine of his last 10 games and eight goals and 16 points during that span. He’s just five points from his career high of 38 set in the 2017-18 season.
“I think we did some good things,” Rust said. “We had some chances. It just stinks that they got the power play in overtime, but I think overall we were pretty good.”
NOTES: Pittsburgh had won three games in a row and seven of eight prior to Thursday’s loss. ... Jarry lost for the first time since Dec. 10. Jarry, who has lost just three times in 12 home appearances, has allowed no more than two goals in 14 of 19 appearances this season. Guentzel had played 203 straight regular-season games since being held out of a game against the New York Rangers on April 9, 2017 to rest for the Stanley Cup playoffs. ... Malkin had his personal point streak end at nine games. He had five goals and 16 points during that span. ... Pittsburgh and San Jose met in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final, won by the Penguins in six games.
