Host Shady Side Academy built a massive first-half lead Tuesday on its way to a 73-33 romp of Ligonier Valley in a WPIAL Class 3A, Section 3 boys’ basketball matchup.
The loss snapped a two-game win streak for Ligonier Valley (6-4 in section, 10-10 overall), which dropped a 66-59 decision to Shady Side at home last month.
Tuesday’s rematch of second and third-place teams in the section wasn’t as close, as Shady Side (8-2 section, 13-5 overall) led 22-6 after the first quarter and used a 30-14 edge the following frame to take a 30-point lead, 52-22, into halftime.
Shady Side continued to apply pressure in the third, outscoring Ligonier Valley 15-7 to push its advantage to 38 points by the end of the quarter.
Matthew Marinchak was the lone Rams’ player in double figures, finishing with 10 points. Jaicob Hollick added nine points and Joey Kondisko chipped in eight, including a pair of three-pointers.
Shady Side’s Peter Kramer led all scorers with 21 points, including five treys. Eli Teslovich added 14 and Thompson Lau had 12.
Ligonier Valley continues section play at 7 p.m. today when it hosts Steel Valley.
———
LIGONIER VALLEY (33)
Marinchak 2-5-10; Hollick 3-2-9; Grzywinski 1-0-2 ; Kondisko 3-0-8; Jablunovsky 1-0-2; Pleskovitch 0-0-0; Dillaman 0-1-1; Little 0-1-1. Totals, 10-9(13)—33 SHADY SIDE ACAD. (73)
Chu 3-1-7; Fitzgerald 3-0-7; Gallagher 2-0-4; Kramer 7-2-21; Lau 5-0-12; Martens 1-0-2; Silvia 1-0-2; Teslovich 6-2-14; Mallory 2-0-4. Totals: 30-5(8)—73. Score By Quarters
