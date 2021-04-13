Several area baseball and softball games were wiped out because of rain on Monday.
There were six games initially on the schedule, but only one was played, as the Greater Latrobe baseball team hosted Franklin Regional at Graham-Sobota Field.
The Derry Area baseball team was scheduled to visit Mount Pleasant Area, but the Trojans will now travel to face the Vikings, 4 p.m. Wednesday. The first game of the back-to-back section set is still scheduled for 4 p.m. today at Derry Area. A junior varsity game was moved to 4 p.m. Thursday at Derry Area.
The Ligonier Valley baseball team’s back-to-back section slate against Deer Lakes was also disrupted on Monday. The Rams are scheduled to host Deer Lakes, 4:30 p.m. today. They are scheduled to travel to Deer Lakes, 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The Ligonier Valley softball team was also slated to face Martinsburg Central in an exhibition on Monday. That game was postponed with no makeup date announced.
The Derry Area girls’ softball team was scheduled to host Valley on Monday, but the game was also rained out. It’s rescheduled for today. The Lady Trojans will also travel to face East Allegheny, 3:45 p.m. April 20, as the start time was moved 15 minutes sooner.
Greater Latrobe’s section softball game at Albert Gallatin was also postponed on Monday. A reschedule date hasn’t been announced yet. The Lady Wildcats’ softball game that was previously postponed against Thomas Jefferson has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Greater Latrobe’s Graham-Sobota Field.
Additionally, there was a time change on today’s Derry Area track and field meet. The Trojans are set to visit Apollo-Ridge, 3:30 p.m. today.
A Derry Area middle school baseball home game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday against Elizabeth Forward was also postponed. Another middle school game was changed from April 30 to 4:30 p.m. May 13, as Derry Area is set to host Southmoreland.
