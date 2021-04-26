Several area athletes were making tracks in a number of college sports during the past two weeks.
A number of those athletes placed for the St. Vincent College and Seton Hill University track and field teams.
SPRING FOOTBALL
Justin Huss (Derry Area), a freshman running back, made the most of his first start for Washington & Jefferson, rushing for 107 yards on 20 carries in Saturday’s Presidents’ Athletic Conference championship game at Westminster.
However, the Presidents lost to Westminster, 27-20.
This season, which was pushed back from the fall because of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Huss rushed for 181 yards on 33 carries (5.4 average) with a long of 33. He also caught five passes out of the backfield for 22 yards.
TRACK AND FIELD
Helping to lead the St. Vincent College men’s team to a fourth-place finish in the Grove City Invitational on April 17 were senior Zach Baum (Derry Area High School) and junior Collin Wilson (Greater Latrobe). Baum placed third in the javelin (51 meters) and seventh in the high jump (1.65 meters) while Wilson ran a leg on the runner-up 1600 relay (3:32.98).
For the SVC women, who ended up 10th in the team standings, junior Sydney Green (Greater Latrobe) took fourth in the 800 (2:25.19).
Representing the Seton Hill University men’s team in Saturday’s Shippensburg Paul Kaiser Classic were sophomores Joe Piper and Zakh Williams, both from Greater Latrobe. Piper was fifth in both the 100 (:10.93) and 200 (:23.09), and Williams eighth in the 400 (:51.44).
BASEBALL
In a 4-2 loss to Geneva in the second game of a Presidents’ Athletic Conference doubleheader last Monday (April 19), St. Vincent College senior Brady Duricko (Mount Pleasant Area) singled, walked and scored a run. This season, Duricko is batting .308 with four hits in 13 at-bats, has drawn three walks while scoring two runs.
SVC split the twinbill, winning the opener, 10-1.
Freshman Logan Gustafson and sophomore Matt Henderson of Greater Latrobe appeared in the second game of Westmoreland County Community College’s doubleheader against Hagerstown (Md.) Community College last Tuesday.
As the designated hitter, Gustafson went 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in the Wolfpack’s 4-3 defeat.
Henderson worked five innings and allowed only three hits while striking out five and walking one batter. Henderson gave up just two runs, both earned.
The Wolfpack dropped the first game to Hagerstown, 8-4.
In the first two of three games against West Virginia, Kansas State University junior outfielder Zach Kokoska (Greater Latrobe) doubled to push his career-long, on-base streak to 34 games. The Wildcats beat West Virginia, 5-2, on Saturday after losing the opener on Friday, 4-3, in 11 innings. In that opening game, Kokoska walked and scored a run.
Having started all 38 games for KSU, Kokoska is batting .336 (47-for-140) with 34 RBI, 12 homers, 11 doubles and 21 walks, He’s also scored 37 runs.
Former Greater Latrobe standout Jake Bradish suffered his first loss of the season, pitching for the Penn State-Altoona baseball team. Bradish worked five-and-a-third innings in the loss against the University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg.
WOMEN’ S SOFTBALL
The Penn State University women’s team picked up its first shutout victory of the season, 1-0, over host Maryland in Saturday’s Big Ten Conference matchup.
The winning run was driven in by junior infielder Chelsea Bisi (Derry Area) on a full-count single in the top of the fourth with two outs. It was Bisi’s second game-winning hit of the season, the previous one coming back on March 28 at Nebraska.
In 10 games, Bisi is batting .208 (five-for-24) with three RBI and one double.
On Saturday, sophomore Ashley Noel (Greater Latrobe) and freshman Taylor Bojtos (Ligonier Valley) combined for five hits — three and two, respectively — for Pitt-Greensburg in its AMCC doubleheader home losses to Pitt-Bradford, 7-6 (eight innings) and 4-2.
Down by two runs heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, Noel started a rally with a single up the middle, and Pitt-Greensburg eventually tied the game. However, Pitt-Bradford scored in the top of the eighth.
Noel is batting .324 (22-for-68) in 19 games with nine RBI, two doubles, seven walks and nine runs scored. Bojtos has appeared in 15 games with a .309 batting average and five RBI with one double and 16 runs scored.
Jane Garver (Ligonier Valley) appeared in both of Robert Morris’ games against Youngstown State on Friday and Saturday, pitching a total of three and one-third innings in relief.
Garver got the win in the Colonials’ 6-5, eight-inning victory on Saturday despite tossing only two-thirds of an inning. She allowed only one hit in the top of the eighth.
In the first game of the series on Friday, Garver pitched two and two-thirds innings, giving up one run (earned), one hit and a walk while striking out two batters.
In 16 games, Garver has pitched nearly 47 innings, surrendering 36 runs (28 earned) and 53 hits. Her record stands at 2-1.
In Gannon’s Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference sweep of visiting Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Friday, junior pitcher Rebecca Tatone (Greater Latrobe) worked the final three and one-third innings of the second game and gave up only three hits and one walk while striking out two batters to earn the win in the team’s 5-4 victory. She’s now 8-2 on the season.
Gannon shut out IUP, 8-0, in the opener.
Tatone has pitched 65 innings in 13 games with a 2.77 earned run average. She’s given up 66 hits and 24 runs (20 earned).
Sophomore pitcher Lexie Petrof (Ligonier Valley) registered her first win of the season, hurling five innings in Akron’s 4-3 decision over Northern Illinois in MAC play on Friday. She allowed six hits and three runs while striking out two.
Petrof also went two and two-thirds innings in Saturday’s 7-0 loss to Northern Illinois, giving up three hits and a walk with one strikeout.
So far this season, Petrof (1-6) has pitched nearly 49 innings in 17 games with a 2.59 ERA. Teams have collected 47 hits and 23 runs (18 earned) off of her.
