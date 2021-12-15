Seven Ligonier Valley football standouts, and one from Derry Area, were recently honored by the WPIAL.
Jude Grzywinski, Kaden Faas, Grant Dowden, Jacob Hay and George Golden led the Rams’ group, as the WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference All-Conference Team was recently announced. Noah Cymmerman was the lone First Team representative for Derry Area on the WPIAL Class 3A Allegheny Seven All-Conference Team.
Grzywinski was named the Allegheny Conference Offensive Lineman of the Year. Grzywinski was also selected as a First Team center and defensive tackle on the All-Conference team.
Faas was a First Team offensive guard, while Dowden and Hay were picked as a First Team wide receiver and defensive end, respectively. Golden was also selected to the First Team on special teams as a kicker.
Ligonier Valley’s Colin Smith and Nick Beitel were selected as Second Team All-Conference picks. Beitel was a Second Team running back and defensive back, while Smith earned Second Team honors as an offensive tackle. Dowden was also picked Second Team All-Conference as a defensive back.
The Ligonier Valley football team qualified for the WPIAL playoffs for the first time in school history. But the No. 9-seeded Rams couldn’t recover from a slow start, as Ligonier Valley dropped a 34-14 decision at South Side.
Grzywinski was the anchor on a Ligonier Valley offensive line, which helped the Rams rush for 1,630 yards and throw for 1,314 yards in nine games. He also had 33 tackles defensively, including three for a loss, four sacks and an interception. Grzywinski enjoyed a special moment in the Rams’ final regular-season game, as he threw a five-yard touchdown pass during a blowout of Apollo-Ridge. Faas and Smith also starred on the offensive line, which helped the Rams average close to 33 points per game.
Dowden finished as the Rams’ leading receiver with 18 receptions for 399 yards and six touchdowns. He also led the secondary with three interceptions, three pass deflections and three forced fumbles.
Hay helped lead the Rams defensively with a team-high 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 41 tackles total. He also deflected a pass, recovered three fumbles and forced two. Golden connected on 28 of 35 extra points and had 11 touchbacks on 51 kickoffs.
Beitel led the Rams’ rushing attack with 873 yards and nine touchdowns on 147 in 10 games played. Beitel averaged about 87 yards per game and 5.9 yards-per carry, as he went above 100 yards rushing in five of Ligonier Valley’s 10 games.
The Ligonier Valley football team was in the WPIAL from 1927-69 before leaving for District 6. Ligonier Valley, which won a pair of District 6 titles in 2016 and ‘17, returned to the WPIAL in 2019, and, in two seasons, the Rams went 12-6 overall and 5-4 in conference play since rejoining the district. The Rams went 8-3 overall this past season, including a 3-2 conference mark, good for third place in the Allegheny Conference.
ALLEGHENY CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Tackle: Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge; Greg Smith, Steel Valley
Guard: Kaden Faas, Ligonier Valley; Andy Marous, Shady Side Academy
Center: Jude Grzywinski, Ligonier Valley
Tight End: James Bernier, Shady Side Academy
Wide Receiver: Grant Dowden, Ligonier Valley; Angelo Cicco, Apollo-Ridge; Jayvon Holt, Serra Catholic; Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy.
Running back: Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley; Chris Sullivan, Shady Side Academy
Quarterback: Cruce Brooking, Steel Valley
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle: Jude Grzywinski, Ligonier Valley; Brady Schrock, Apollo-Ridge
Defensive End: Jacob Hay, Ligonier Valley; Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge; Brendon Snyder, Steel Valley
Inside Linebacker: Chris Sullivan, Shady Side Academy, Jesean Wright, Steel Valley.
Outside Linebacker: Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley; Jayvon Holt, Serra Catholic.
Defensive Back: Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic; Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy; Nyzair Burt, Steel Valley; Cruce Brooking, Steel Valley.
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: George Golden, Ligonier Valley
Punter: Dylan Karstetter, Steel Valley
Returner: Pharoh Fisher, Serra Catholic
PLAYERS OF THE YEAR
Offensive Player of the Year: Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley
Offensive lineman of the Year: Jude Grzywinski, Ligonier Valley
Defensive Player of the Year: Nijhay Burt, Steel Valley
Defensive Lineman of the Year: Greg Klingensmith, Apollo-Ridge
Coach of the Year: Ray Brazo, Steel Valley
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Tackle: Colin Smith, Ligonier Valley; Nate Ewell, Shady Side Academy
Guard: Brady Schrock, Apollo-Ridge; Quamarri Curry, Summit Academy
Center: Brendon Snyder, Steel Valley
Tight End: Jesean Wright, Steel Valley
Wide Receiver: Terrell Booth, Serra Catholic; Amire Spencer, Serra Catholic; Isaiah Grier, Shady Side Academy; Nyzair Burt, Steel Valley.
Running back: Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley; Machai Dutrieuille, Serra Catholic
Quarterback: Max Rocco, Serra Catholic
DEFENSE
Defensive Tackle: Zach Weber, Serra Catholic; Andy Marous, Shady Side Academy
Defensive End: Nate Ewell, Shady Side Academy; Angel Herrera, Steel Valley
Inside Linebacker: Nick Curci, Apollo-Ridge; Mike Schanck, Serra Catholic
Outside Linebacker: James Bernier, Shady Side Academy; Nate Mallory, Shady Side Academy.
Defensive Back: Nick Beitel, Ligonier Valley; Grant Dowden, Ligonier Valley; Isaiah Grier, Shady Side Academy; Antonio Bray, Steel Valley
SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker: Dylan Karstetter, Steel Valley
Punter: Joey Bellinotti, Shady Side Academy
Returner: Nyzair Burt, Steel Valley
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.