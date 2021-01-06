Seven Greater Latrobe football standouts were recently honored by the WPIAL.
Tyler Lynch and Tucker Knupp led the Wildcats’ group as the WPIAL Class 5A All-Conference Big East Team was recently announced.
Lynch, a junior guard, earned First Team All-Conference offensive honors. Knupp, a senior inside linebacker, secured First Team All-Conference defensive recognition. Knupp was a First Team pick at linebacker last season, as well, during his junior year.
Knupp finished second on the team defensively this past season with 52 total tackles, including 14 solo stops. Knupp finished with about nine tackles per game, including a team-best seven tackles for loss. He also had a team-best three sacks on defense, an interception and a forced fumble. Knupp also helped the Wildcats offensively with 16 receptions for 274 yards and three touchdowns.
Lynch, a standout guard, helped the Wildcats’ offense rush for 1,212 yards and 16 touchdowns this season. The Wildcats also threw for 928 yards as a team and scored 22 total touchdowns.
Isaac Landry, Dylan Gustafson, Landan Carns, Payton Hrehovchak and Drake Clayton were also recognized on the WPIAL Class 5A All-Conference Big East Team.
Landry, a senior tackle, was named to the Second Team offense, while Gustafson was also selected to the Second Team as a running back. Landry helped the Wildcats’ offense finish as the third-best attack in the conference.
Gustafson, a senior, finished as one of the top running backs in the WPIAL with 674 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on just 107 carries. He averaged 112 yards rushing per game, and twice rushed for more than 170 yards against Connellsville Area and Woodland Hills, with 6.3 yards a touch in six games this season. Gustafson also had eight receptions for 139 yards and two scores.
Three Wildcats were All-Conference, Honorable Mention picks, led by Carns, a senior, at quarterback. Hrehovchak, also a senior, was an Honorable Mention at defensive end, while Clayton, a junior, was honored at inside linebacker.
Carns completed 57 of 120 passes for 869 yards this season. He threw for 145 yards per game with six touchdowns and six interceptions. Carns also rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
Hrehovchak tallied 24 total tackles this season, including six solo and four tackles for loss, second-best on the team. Hrehovchak also tied for the team lead with three sacks and forced one fumble.
Clayton led the Wildcats this season with 56 total tackles, including 21 solo, also a team-best. He finished tied for second-best on the team with four tackles for loss and tallied two sacks. Clayton also recovered a fumble this season.
The Wildcats finished the season with a 2-4 overall record, including a 1-3 mark in WPIAL Class 5A Big East Conference play.
Greater Latrobe opened its season with losses in two of its first three games, though just one came in conference play, at Penn-Trafford in the season opener.
The second game was a non-conference win at Mount Pleasant Area and the third a home setback against Upper St. Clair, a team the Wildcats weren’t initially supposed to face, but scheduled because of coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns at South Fayette, their original opponent. Greater Latrobe’s game the following week against Gateway was wiped out because of COVID-19, setting the stage for a crucial three-game run that ultimately kept the Wildcats from the playoffs.
