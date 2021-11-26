Seven Greater Latrobe football standouts were recently honored by the WPIAL.
Aidan Sweeney, Corey Boerio, Drake Clayton and Tyler Lynch led the Wildcats’ group as the WPIAL Class 5A All-Conference Big East Team was recently announced.
Sweeney, a senior tackle, earned First Team All-Conference offensive honors, as did Boerio, a junior tight end and Clayton, a senior running back. Lynch, a senior, was a First Team All-Conference defensive pick at defensive tackle.
Kyle Brewer, a senior, was an at-large offensive member of the Second Team All-Conference, while Marco Mongelluzzo, a senior defensive back, was also named Second Team All-Conference on defense. Josh Brown, a senior defensive end, was an Honorable Mention of the All-Conference team on defense.
Lynch also earned First Team All-Conference offensive honors last season at guard, while Clayton was picked as an Honorable Mention last season at inside linebacker.
Sweeney helped the Wildcats rush for 203 yards per game this season. Greater Latrobe averaged 6.1 yards per carry and totaled 27 touchdowns in 10 games. Boerio caught 11 passes for 152 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 158 yards and a score. Boerio also completed 18 of 37 passes this season for 201 yards and two touchdowns.
Clayton led the Wildcats on the ground with 134 carries for 890 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 77 yards and a score. Lynch had 49 tackles for the Wildcats, including six solo, 43 assists and two for loss.
Brewer was also an offensive threat for the Wildcats with 36 carries for 370 yards, seven touchdowns and nearly 10 yards per carry. He was the top receiver for the Wildcats with 19 receptions for 338 yards and five scores. Brewer also had eight punt returns for 273 yards, an average of 34 yards per return, and a 92-yard touchdown.
Mongelluzzo helped lead the Wildcats’ secondary with 26 tackles, including nine solo and 17 with an assist. He also forced and recovered a fumble that went 32 yards for a touchdown. Brown had 33 tackles for the Wildcats, including eight solo and 25 assists. He also had two sacks and a pair of tackles for loss.
Greater Latrobe ended the season 1-4 in conference play and 3-7 overall. The Wildcats closed the season with a 42-0 setback against Penn-Trafford, which is playing for the WPIAL Class 5A championship against Moon Area, 6 p.m. Saturday at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
A 26-17 road loss in the penultimate game of the season against Woodland Hills eliminated Greater Latrobe from WPIAL playoff contention in Class 5A. Greater Latrobe lost seven games this past season. In four of those games – Norwin, Kiski Area, Franklin Regional, Woodland Hills – the Wildcats held a fourth-quarter lead, but ultimately lost. Greater Latrobe couldn’t protect a 26-point lead against Franklin Regional during a wild one-point defeat, as the Wildcats lost five of their last six games.
———
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Center – Joe Enick, Penn-Trafford, junior.
Guard – Garrett Moorhead, Penn-Trafford, senior; Tamier Sally, Woodland Hills, senior.
Tackle – Aidan Sweeney, Gr. Latrobe, senior; Zach Tomosovich, Penn-Trafford, sophomore.
Tight End – Corey Boerio, Gr. Latrobe, junior.
Quarterback – Carter Green, Penn-Trafford, senior.
Running back – Drake Clayton, Gr. Latrobe, senior; Cade Yacamelli, Penn-Trafford, senior.
Wide Receiver – Brett Birch, Gateway, senior; Caden Smith, Fr. Regional, senior.
At large – Brad Birch, Gateway, sophomore; Deontae Williams, Woodland Hills, senior.
Kicker – Nathan Sclessinger, Penn-Trafford, senior.
FIRST TEAM
DEFENSE
Defensive End – Declan Ochendowski, Penn-Trafford, senior; Conlan Greene, Penn-Trafford, junior.
Defensive Tackle – Tyler Lynch, Gr. Latrobe, senior; Matt Brooks, Gateway, junior.
Inside Linebacker – Jack Jollie, Penn-Trafford, senior; Jeremiah Ramsey, Woodland Hills, senior.
Outside Linebacker – Aiden Smith, Gateway, senior; Remy Bose, Gateway, sophomore.
Defensive Back – Patrick Body, Gateway, senior; Jake Otto, Penn-Trafford, junior; Maddox Morrison, Fr. Regional, senior; Noah Hutcherson, Woodland Hills, junior.
At large – Daniel Tarabella, Penn-Trafford, junior.
Punter – Josh Huffman, Penn-Trafford, junior.
Coach of the Year: John Ruane, Penn-Trafford.
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Center – Eamonn Costello, Woodland Hills, senior
Guard – Bailey Kennedy, Connellsville Area, junior; LeAnthony Smith, Woodland Hills, junior.
Tackle – Julian Jeffries, Woodland Hills, senior; Andrew Devola, Fr. Regional, freshman.
Tight End – Josh Marietta, Connellsville Area, senior.
Quarterback – JahShawn Pringle, Woodland Hills, senior.
Running back – Brandon Jones, Woodland Hills, sophomore; Jaquan Reynolds, Gateway, sophomore.
Wide Receiver – Louis Callaway III, Woodland Hills, senior; Liam Heilman, Penn-Trafford, senior.
At large – Kyle Brewer, Gr. Latrobe, senior; Ayden Hudock, Fr. Regional, sophomore.
Kicker – Cole Plaskon, Gateway, junior.
SECOND TEAM
DEFENSE
Defensive End – Kellen McDonough, Woodland Hills, junior; Hunter Dow, Gateway, senior.
Defensive Tackle – Mejuan Rose, Woodland Hills, sophomore; Andrew Nesler, Fr. Regional, junior.
Inside Linebacker – Owen Sinclair, Fr. Regional, sophomore; Jace Ross, Connellsville Area, junior.
Outside Linebacker – Roman Sarnic, Fr. Regional, junior; Jean Edmundson, Woodland Hills, senior.
Defensive Back – Marco Mongelluzzo, Gr. Latrobe, senior; Carsen Engleka, Gateway, senior; Elijah Heller, Gateway, senior; Amere Brown, Woodland Hills, freshman.
At Large – DeVaughn McClinton, Woodland Hills, junior.
Punter – Ben Zavatchan, Connellsville Area, junior.
HONORABLE MENTION
OFFENSE
Center – J.T. Barnes, Connellsville Area, senior; Baron Vowler, Gateway, junior.
Guard – Luke Jollie, Penn-Trafford, senior.
Tackle – Nick Pretuci, Fr. Regional, junior.
Tight End – Jacob Haines, Penn-Trafford, junior.
Quarterback – Connor Donnolly, Fr. Regional, junior.
Wide Receiver – Tommy Kalkstein, Penn-Trafford, junior.
HONORABLE MENTION
DEFENSE
Defensive end – Josh Brown, Gr. Latrobe, senior.
Defensive tackle – Brandon Gaur, Fr. Regional, junior.
Linebacker – Demetrius Harper, Gateway, junior.
Defensive Back – Zach Bewszka, Fr. Regional, sophomore; Ethan Shultz, Connellsville Area, sophomore; Kenny Lewis, Gateway, freshman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.