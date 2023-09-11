Seton Hill opened the home portion of its schedule with a PSAC Crossover matchup with Shippensburg on Saturday afternoon at Offutt Field.
The Griffins used a huge 21-point second quarter to take a lead and defeated the Raiders by the score of 28-23. Seton Hill improves to 1-1 on the season while the Raiders fall to 0-2.
Shippensburg settled for a 34-yard field goal on its opening drive to take an early 3-0 lead over the Griffins. Josh Cohen forced a fumble with Musa Tama recovering the ball at the Shippensburg 32-yard line on the next Raider possession.
The Griffins could not capitalize and had a 47-yard field goal blocked. Shippensburg then drove 90 yards on seven plays as they took a 10-0 lead with 38 seconds left in the quarter.
On the Raiders first possession of the second quarter, Demetri Whitehead blocked a punt and Jordan Dorman recovered it at the Raiders’ 19 yard line. Seton Hill took advantage of the short field with Ky’Ron Craggette scoring from two yards out to cut the lead to 10-7 with 9:35 left before the half.
The Griffins forced a punt on their next possession and Hayden Teska hit Mark Bails Jr. with a 55-yard touchdown pass to give Seton Hill a 14-10 lead with 5:42 left in the half. Shippensburg responded with an eight play, 73-yard drive to retake the lead at 17-14 with 1:02 to play in the half. The Griffins answered right back with a Teska pass to Ethan Fame for a 64-yard touchdown which gave Seton Hill a 21-17 lead at the halftime break.
The Griffins then used a long 12 play, 74-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the third quarter to extend the lead. Tre Mason was the one who found the end zone from two yards out to extend the Griffins’ lead to 28-17 with 4:07 to play in the third quarter. Seton Hill carried the 11-point lead into the fourth quarter.
The Raiders scored on their first drive of the fourth quarter as they cut the Griffins’ lead to 28-23 with 11:43 to play. The teams then exchanged punts over the next five possessions. Shippensburg took over at the Griffins’ 40-yard line with 1:54 to play. on a third and two, Dioh Desuah got a tackle for loss, then forced an incomplete pass on fourth down to close out the win for the Griffins.
The teams were even in total offense with Ship having 329 yards and the Griffins 321.
Teska threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Craggette ran for 67 yards and a touchdown. Fame finished with three catches for 104 yards and a TD and Bails Jr. added three for 94 yards and a touchdown.
Ritchie McCormack led the defense with 15 total tackles. He had seven solo, two tackles for loss, one sack and one pass break up. Musa Tama had eight tackles, 2.5 for loss and two sacks with a fumble recovery, interception and two QB hurries.
The Griffins continue PSAC Crossover action next Saturday at East Stroudsburg.
