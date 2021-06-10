The Seton Hill baseball team led early but never recovered from a four-run second inning by Wingate as the Griffins were eliminated from the Division II National Championships with a 5-1 loss on Wednesday at Coleman Field in Cary, North Carolina.
The Griffins took an early 1-0 lead but the Bulldogs answered with four runs of their own in the bottom of the second inning and added one more in the fifth. SHU ended the season at 39-8.
Seton Hill met Wingate in an elimination game after the Griffins lost, 9-0, against Angelo State on Tuesday. Former Ligonier Valley standout faced four batters to close the game, striking out one, during a relief appearance.
The Griffins trailed, 6-0, through four innings but scored four unanswered to threaten a comeback. However, Angelo State scored three in the eighth to put the game to bed.
SHU opened the Division II National Championships with a first-round victory, 4-3, against Southern New Hampshire. Former Greater Latrobe standout Jared Kollar earned the start in that game. He allowed one earned run on just two hits with six strikeouts and one walk in four innings.
On Wednesday, six different Griffins each had one hit in the contest. Jack Oberdorf (Greensburg Salem) had the lone extra base hit with a double.
For the first time in the championships, the Griffins scored first in a contest as they pushed across a run in the top of the second inning. Owen Sabol singled and stole second to start the inning. After an out, Tanner Froehlich singled on a 3-0 pitch to knock in Sabol and give the Griffins a 1-0 lead.
But Wingate quickly answered with four runs in the bottom half of the second. The inning started with a pop up that was lost in the sun and not caught. A walk followed to put runners on first and second with one out. Three straight RBI hits gave the Bulldogs a 4-1 lead.
Windgate added another run in the fifth as it held SHU scoreless the rest of the way.
