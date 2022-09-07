With its 19-1 win over Legion Saturday, Senuta, combined with a Bowman loss, captures and finishes in first place in the Westmoreland County Old Timers League, ages 55-up, for 2022.
Senuta was bolstered by a triple by Bruce Mancini and a double by Trace Bocan.
Senuta was rolling from the first inning, where it posted seven runs. It added a round in each of the next two innings before finding four more runs in the fourth inning to take a 13-0 lead after four innings. It added two more runs in the sixth and four more in the seventh to seal the win.
Dwayne Amoroso earned the win, striking out three and walking one. Alex Parrish in relief struck out two and walked one. Paul Besterci also pitched in relief for Senuta; he walked one and struck out none.
Lou Downey takes the loss for Legion.
There are still two games left to play, Hartman vs Legion and Wellington vs Legion.
The standings as of Sept. 3 for the league are as follows:
Blue Sky Signs 8, Wellington Square 7
Although Wellington enjoyed an early lead in its WCOTL game against Blue Sky Signs Saturday, BSS rallied in the bottom of the fourth to take a lead it would not lose.
Wellington had a chance to tie the game in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs Wellington hit a single to right field that looked to be the tying run, but the runner was tossed out at home saving the win for BSS.
Joe Laudadio had the only extra-base hit in the game and it was a double for BSS.
Jeff Hickman earned the win, striking out and walking none.
Ernie Downs took the loss.
Palko’s 9, Domination Sports 5
Although Domination Sports got a needed lift from a Brian Bronson grand slam in the fourth inning, it was not enough as Palko’s rallied in the top of the seventh with five runs to take the win in a Latrobe-Derry Area Old Timers league game Sunday.
Dave Vezendy had two doubles to lead Palko’s, while teammates JB Cales, Brian Bearer and Greg McCullough each added a double.
Joe Novak had a double for Domination Sports.
McCullough gets the win as he struck out three and walked one. Novak takes the loss striking out and walking none.
Palko’s now sits at 4-5 overall as Domination Sports falls to 1-8.
Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.
