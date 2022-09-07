IMG_8383.JPG

Senuta took first place in the Westmoreland County Old Timers League over the past weekend. Senuta is Paul Roble, Nick Ciocco, Paul Besterci and Doug Bailey, back, Alex Parrish, Trace Bocan (coach), Bruce Mancini, Ed Bilik, Wayne Johnson, Tom Deichert, Dwayne Amoroso, Ray Zebly and Joe Faddish (manager).

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

With its 19-1 win over Legion Saturday, Senuta, combined with a Bowman loss, captures and finishes in first place in the Westmoreland County Old Timers League, ages 55-up, for 2022.

Senuta was bolstered by a triple by Bruce Mancini and a double by Trace Bocan.

Michael Allshouse can be reached at lb.sports@verizon.net or 724-537-3351 Ext. 26.

