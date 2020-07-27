Senuta Pro Chiropractic and McCabe Funeral Home both picked up victories in the 55-older Senior Division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League on Saturday.
Senuta Pro scored a one-run victory against Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, while McCabe Funeral Home also picked up a win against Blue Sky Sign Company, both on Saturday.
Senuta 6,
Hartman 5
Senuta Pro Chiropractic edged out Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home on Saturday.
Senuta held a 2-0 lead through one inning, and both teams combined for four runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, as Senuta remained in front, 6-4, through six innings. Hartman-Graziano scored a run in the seventh, but it wasn’t enough, as Senuta escaped with the one-run win.
Trace Bocan and Scott Bowman both led Senuta with a double and a run scored. Ray Lininger and Beany Shoup both singled and scored for Senuta, which produced six runs on seven hits.
Nick Ciocco led Hartman-Graziano with three singles and a run, while Bruce Frerotte singled twice and scored a run. Mike Gigliotti, Randy Wilburn and Bob Krempasky all singled and scored and John Janick doubled for Hartman, which posted five runs on nine hits for Hartman-Graziano.
Bowman was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and a walk. Janick suffered the loss with zero strikeouts and four walks.
McCabe 12,
Blue Sky 4
McCabe Funeral Home grabbed an early lead and pulled away late for an eight-run victory.
McCabe (4-1) held a 4-3 lead through two innings and pulled away with the next eight runs for a nine-run advantage.
Tom Vaughn, Doug Smartnik and Randy Campbell paced McCabe at the plate, all with two singles and a run, while Manny Navarro doubled and scored. Bill Conger, Paul Roble, Dave Donaldson, Mike Stephens, Tim Fedele, Greg Stiles and Al Saiani all singled and scored for McCabe, which produced 12 runs on 15 hits.
Dave Rohaus and Bob Charles both paced Blue Sky (2-3) with two hits, including a double. Jeff Hickman, Ernie Downs and Dave Campbell both singled twice and scored a run, while Mike Proch singled and scored for Blue Sky, which put up four runs on 11 hits.
Dave Tetkoski was the winning pitcher with zero strikeouts and one walk. Dave Rohaus fanned two and walked two in defeat.
———
Hartman 000 121 1 — 5 9 2Senuta 200 121 x — 6 7 0 Doubles: Janick (H-G); Bocan, Bowman (S) Strikeouts by: Bowman-3, Bocan-3, Jupena-0 (S); Janick-0, Fontaine-2 (H) Base on balls by: Bowman-1, Bocan-0, Jupena-1 (S); Janick-4, Fontaine-1 (H) Winning pitcher: Scott Bowman Losing pitcher: John Janick
McCabe 220 242 0 — 12 15 0Blue Sky 030 001 0 — 4 11 0 Doubles: Navarro (M); Rohaus, Charles (B) Strikeouts by: Tetkoski-0, Campbell-2, Fedele-1 (M); Rohaus-2, Hickman-1, Proch-0, Downs-0 (B) Base on balls by: Tetkoski-1, Campbell-1, Fedele-0 (M); Rohaus-2, Hickman-1, Proch-3, Downs-0 (B) Winning pitcher: Dave Tetkoski Losing pitcher: Dave Rohaus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.