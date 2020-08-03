Senuta Pro Chiropractic, Latrobe Legion and Blue Sky Design all posted victories in the 55-older Senior Division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League on Saturday.
Senuta Pro (5-1) downed Wellington Resource Group (0-7), while Latrobe Legion (4-2) defeated McCabe Funeral Home, which dropped to 4-2 overall. Blue Sky Design (4-2) also edged out Merlin Funeral Home (3-3) for a one-run victory.
Senuta Pro 17
Wellington 4
Senuta Pro Chiropractic scored runs in every inning but one during a big 13-run victory against Wellington Resource Group.
Wellington took a 4-2 lead with a four-run third inning, but Senuta closed the game with the final 15 runs, including a four-run fourth and eight more in the fifth.
Bob Anderson guided the Senuta attack with four hits, including a double and two runs, while Lou Pianetti doubled twice and scored. Jeff Greene, Joe Mauro, Jerry Fagert, Mike Brozewicz and Steve Jupena all singled twice and combined to score seven runs. Scott Bowman doubled and crossed twice and Ray Lininger had a hit and two runs, while Joe Faddish, Trace Bocan and Tom Shirley all singled and scored for Senuta, which produced 17 runs on 21 hits.
John College, Scott McIlnay, Scott Duchateau and Rob Bottegal all singled and scored for Wellington, which produced four runs on six hits.
Bowman was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and zero walks. Dave McCracken suffered the loss.
Blue Sky 6,
Merlin 5
Two runs in the top of the sixth proved enough for Blue Sky Design to edge out Merlin Funeral Home.
The score was knotted, 2-2, through two innings, and 4-4 after three, but Merlin took a 5-4 lead through four innings. Merlin held the advantage until Blue Sky scored twice in the sixth for the eventual winning runs.
Mike Proch guided Blue Sky at the plate with two singles and three runs scored, while Don George also singled twice. Dave Rohaus also singled and scored two runs for Blue Sky, which put up six runs on eight hits. Proch drove in Rohaus and scored on a George base hit for the winning runs in the sixth.
Merlin threatened in the seventh, loading the bases, but Rohaus struck out two batters and forced an infield ground out to secure the win.
Jeff Kurcaba paced Merlin with two hits, including a double and a run. Doug Bailey also singled twice, while Bob Dittman and Paul Smith both singled and scored for Merlin, which produced five runs on 11 hits.
Jeff Hickman was the winning pitcher, while Don Cooke suffered the loss with three strikeouts and zero walks.
Latrobe 8,
McCabe 2
One big inning proved enough for Latrobe Legion to score a six-run victory against McCabe Funeral Home.
Latrobe scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth and McCabe produced its only runs in the top of the fourth. Latrobe closed the game with three runs in the final two innings.
Jeff Rhoades, Rick Dean, Slim Stoupis and Dave Cassler all singled twice and scored a run to lead Latrobe Legion. Greg Bittner and Mike Self all singled twice, while Mike Nath, Chuck Dunningan and John Boyle all singled and crossed for Latrobe, which pounded out eight run on 17 hits.
Manny Navarro led McCabe with two singles and a run, while Jeff Simpson produced two hits. Mike Stephens singled and scored, while Tim Donaldson tripled for McCabe, which put up two runs on 12 hits.
Rhoades was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and zero walks.
———
Wellington 004 000 0 — 4 6 2Senuta 201 482 x — 17 21 2 Doubles: Pianetti-2, Anderson, Bowman (S) Strikeouts by: Bowman-1, Bocan, Jupena-1 (S); McCracken-0, Besterci-1, McIlnay-1 (W) Base on balls by: Bowman-0, Bocan-3, Jupena-2 (S); McCracken-0, Besterci-3, McIlnay-2 (W) Winning pitcher: Scott Bowman Losing pitcher: Dave McCracken
Blue Sky 202 002 0 — 6 8 0Merlin 112 100 0 — 5 11 3 Doubles: Kurcaba (M) Strikeouts by: Hickman-0, Downs-1, Proch-0, Rohaus-1 (B); Cooke-3, Stanko-0 (M) Base on balls by: Hickman-0, Downs-0, Proch-1, Rohaus-1 (B); Cooke-0, Stanko-1 (M) Winning pitcher: Jeff Hickman Losing pitcher: Don Cooke
McCabe 000 200 0 — 2 12 1Legion 005 012 x — 8 17 1 Triples: Donaldson (M) Strikeouts by: Rhoades-2, McNerney-0, Downey-1 (L) Base on balls by: Rhoades-0, McNerney-0, Downey-1 (L) Winning pitcher: Jeff Rhoades
