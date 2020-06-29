Senuta Pro Chiropractic and Blue Sky Sign Company won weekend games in the 55-older senior division of the Latrobe-Derry Old-Timers League on Saturday.
Senuta took care of Merlin Funeral Home, while Blue Sky knocked off Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home.
Blue Sky 14,
Hartman-Graziano 5
Blue Sky Sign Company went to work early for a nine-run victory against Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home.
Blue Sky (1-1) scored six runs in the first inning and four more in the second for an early 10-0 lead. Blue Sky tacked on two runs in the bottom of the third and two more in the fifth and sixth innings before Hartman-Graziano (1-1) scored four of its five runs in the seventh.
Bruce Mancini led the Blue Sky attack with three hits, including a home run and two runs, while Bill Onuscheck singled three times and scored three runs. Tony Marcocci, Dave Campbell and Dave Rohaus all singled twice and combined to score four runs, while Dave Cassler doubled and scored for Blue Sky, which put up 14 runs on 16 hits.
Dave Fairman led Hartman-Graziano with two hits, including a double and a run, while Mike Gigliotti had a hit and two runs. Nick Ciocco singled and scored, while Randy Wilburn doubled and crossed for Hartman-Graziano, which scored five runs on five hits.
Ernie Downs was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts and two walks. Curt Fontaine took the loss with a strikeout and a walk.
Senuta 9,
Merlin 3
Senuta Pro Chiropractic struck early and pulled away late for a six-run victory against Merlin Funeral Home.
Senuta (2-1) led 2-0 through three innings, and tacked on another in the top of the fifth before breaking out for a six-run sixth and a 9-0 lead.
Ray Lininger led Senuta at the plate with three singles and a run, while Scott Bowman doubled twice. Joe Faddish singled and crossed two times, while Joe Mauro doubled and scored. Lou Pianetti and Trace Bocan both singled and scored for Senuta, which put up nine runs on 10 hits.
Dave Basile guided Merlin with three singles, while Doug Bailey produced two hits, including a double and one run. Don Cooke also singled and scored for Merlin, which scored three runs on 11 hits.
Bocan was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts and zero walks. Jeff Kurcaba struck out two and walked two in defeat.
———
Senuta 002 016 0 — 9 10 0Merlin 000 000 3 — 3 11 5 Doubles: Bowman-2, Mauro (S); Bailey (M) Strikeouts by: Bocan-3, Bowman-2, Shoup-1 (S); Kurcaba-2, Bengel-0, Stanko-0, Cooke-1 (M) Base on balls by: Bocan-0, Bowman-0, Shoup-2 (S); Kurcaba-2, Bengel-0, Stanko-1, Cooke-1 (M) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Jeff Kurcaba
Hart-Graz 001 000 4 — 5 5 5Blue Sky 642 011 x — 14 16 1 Doubles: Wilburn, Fairman (H-G); Cassler (BS) Home Run: Mancini (BS) Strikeouts by: Downs-2, Mancini-3 (BS); Fontaine-1, Fairman-0, Gigliotti-0 (H-G) Base on balls by: Downs-2, Mancini-4 (BS); Fontaine-1, Fairman-0, Gigliotti-1 (H-G) Winning pitcher: Ernie Downs Losing pitcher: Curt Fontaine
