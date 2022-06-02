In a make-up game for the one that was rained out on Saturday, Senuta delivered a 4-1 defeat to Hartman-Graziano in Westmoreland County Old-Timers League action on Sunday.
The team of Hartman-Garziano took an early lead, as it got its one run in the second inning, making the score 1-0.
Senuta responded in the top-of-the-third inning when it evened the score at 1-1.
Senuta would jump into the lead in the next inning, scoring two runs, to go up 3-1. It would add another insurance run in the sixth as it cruised to the win.
Trace Bocan had the only extra-base hit of the game for Senuta, a double.
Bocan also takes the win for Senuta as he struck out four and walked one. Mike Urban gets the loss, striking out two and walking none.
Senuta improves to 3-1, while Hartman-Graziano falls to 2-1.
McCabe’s 13, Merlin 3
McCabe’s rolled to an sizable win over Merlin on Saturday.
Russ Ziolko led McCabe’s with three hits and drove in two RBIs.
Butch Ray, Jeff Simpson, Tim Fedele, Mark Sherrod, John Boyle and Eric Zimmerman each had two hits for McCabe’s.
Randy Campbell led Merlin with three hits.
John Boyle takes the win striking out one and walking two. Jeff Kurcaba gets the loss for Merlin, strking out none and walking three.
McCabe’s now sits at 2-0 as Merlin drops to 1-2.
---
Senuta 4 Hartman-Graziano 1
ab r h ab r h Besterci 2 0 0 Bengel 4 0 2 Jupena 3 1 0 Green 3 0 1 Fadish 3 1 1 Fry 3 0 2 Mancini 3 0 2 Catanzarite 1 0 0 Bocan 3 1 2 Bittner 3 0 0 Parrish 3 0 2 Shirley 3 1 1 Amoroso 3 0 1 Kengersky 3 0 0 Johnson 2 0 0 Polvinale 2 0 0 Roble 3 1 0 Urban 2 0 1 Deichert 3 0 0 Fedele 3 0 0 Ciocco 3 0 0
Totals 31 4 8 Totals 27 1 7 Senuta 001 201 0 — 4 8 0 HG 010 000 0 — 1 5 0 Doubles: S: Bocan. Strikeouts by: S: Bocan-4. HG: Urban-2. Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan. Losing pitcher: Mike Urban. ---
McCabe’s 13 Merlin 3
ab r h ab r h Conger 4 0 1 Campbell 4 0 3 Ray 3 0 2 Kurcaba 3 0 1 Simpson 4 1 2 DeSimone 3 0 0 Shoup 4 1 1 George 3 0 2 Fedele 4 1 2 Polvinale 3 0 0 Donaldson 4 1 1 Barchfield 2 0 0 Cairns 3 2 0 Santella 3 0 0 Sherrod 3 1 2 Elsavage 2 1 2 Ziolko 4 2 3 Dittman 2 1 1 Boyle 3 3 2 Wahl 3 1 2 Zimmerman 4 1 2 Basile 2 0 1 Totals 41 13 18 Totals 30 3 12
McCabe’s 127 030 0 — 13 18 0 Merlin 000 020 1 — 3 12 6
Strikeouts by: Mc: Boyle-1. M: Kurcaba-0. Winning pitcher: John Boyle. Losing pitcher: Jeff Kurcaba.
