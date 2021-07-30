Ted Geletka drove in the game-winning run as Senuta Pro Chiropractic downed Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home, 10-9, in walk-off fashion during a Westmoreland County Old-Timers 55-older league game played Wednesday.
Senuta improved to 6-4 overall as Hartman-Graziano slipped to 8-2.
Both teams put up 13 hits, with Senuta striking first to make the score 1-0 after two complete innings. Each team produced three runs in the third, as Senuta pulled ahead, 7-3, in the fourth. Hartman-Graziano scored six times in the fifth, with the score tied at 9-all heading into the final inning.
Geletka knocked in the winning-run when Hartman-Graziano tried to turn a double play with the bases loaded, but Geletka hustled to first base to beat the throw.
Trace Bocan led Senuta at the plate with two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Dan Shirley, Bob Robb and Steve Jupena also collected two hits apiece. Paul Roble, Skip Polvinale, Jerry Kengersky, Geletka and Jerry Fagert each singled once.
Dave Campbell and Randy Wilburn each recorded two singles to pace Hartman-Graziano offensively. Dave Fry, Jack Dunaway, Manny Navarro, Bill Bush, Ralph Polvinale, Mike Gigliotti and Lou Downey each singled once.
Geletka also earned the mound win, in addition to helping plate the game-winning run. He threw two walks in the victory. Steve Bartek took the loss, throwing two strikeouts and four walks — three intentional.
———
Hartman-Graz. 003 060 0 — 9 13 0Senuta Pro 013 321 0 — 10 13 3 Doubles: Bocan (S) Strikeouts by: Geletka-0, Bocan-3 (S); Bartek-2, Downey-3, Stanko-1 (H-G) Base on balls by: Geletka-2, Bocan-3 (S); Bartek-4, Downey-2, Stanko-0 (H-G) Winning pitcher: Ted Geletka Losing pitcher: Steve Bartek
