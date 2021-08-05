Senuta Pro Chiropractic’s bats were red-hot during a 12-2 victory against Blue Sky Design Co. in a Westmoreland County Old-Timers League 55 and older game played Wednesday.
Leading 3-0 after the first inning, Senuta (8-4) went ahead 7-0 in the fourth before Blue Sky (2-7) put up its first run in the fifth. However, Senuta scored five of the game’s final six runs — scattering 17 hits during its 10-run victory.
Bob Robb — on his 60th birthday — along with Skip Polvinale and Dan Shirley each went 3-for-3 to lead Senuta at the plate. Trace Bocan had three singles and three runs. Joe Faddish, Jeff Greene, Paul Roble, Jerry Fagert and Steve Jupena each singled.
Jeff Mitchell guided Blue Sky with three singles, while John Greenlee and Bill McCurdy each singled once.
Bocan earned the mound win, keeping Blue Sky off the scoreboard in the first three innings he pitched. Bocan issued two walks, before Greene and Jupena entered the game to seal the victory in relief. Curt Fontaine suffered the loss for Blue Sky.
———
Blue Sky 000 010 1 — 2 5 2Senuta 302 232 x — 12 17 1 Doubles: Strikeouts by: Bocan-0, Greene-0, Jupena-0 (S); Fontaine-0, Greenlee-0, Amorosa-1 (B) Base on balls by: Bocan-2, Greene-3, Jupena-3 (S); Fontaine-0, Greenlee-0, Amorosa-2 (B) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Curt Fontaine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.