After a week of rainy weather forced postponements of last week’s four scheduled games, the Westmoreland County Old-Timers League was back in action on Saturday.
Senuta Pro Chiropractic and Bowman Land Surveying Co. picked up wins over the weekend to remain undefeated.
Senuta pulled away late against McCabe Funeral Home, while Bowman used a big third inning during its nine-run win over Blue Sky Sign Design Co.
Wellington Resource Group scored early and often to defeat Latrobe Legion, while Merlin Funeral Home routed Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home.
Senuta 16,
McCabe 11
Senuta Pro Chiropractic trailed by five runs early but broke out the bats in the top of the fourth en route to a five-run victory against McCabe Funeral Home to improve to 3-0.
McCabe led 6-1 heading into the fourth, but Senuta piled on eight runs to take the lead. McCabe tied it, 9-all, in the bottom of the fourth, but Senuta plated seven of the game’s final nine runs for the win.
Trace Bocan doubled twice and singled to lead Senuta at the plate. Dan Shirley and Nick Ciocco each had a single and a double. Jeff Green, Skip Polvinale and Bob Rob each singled twice, while Joe Faddish, Paul Roble, Jerry Kengersky and Steve Jupena also recorded a single. Senuta pounded out 16 runs on 17 hits.
John College went 4-for-4 at the plate to lead McCabe (1-2). Tim Donaldson and Russ Ziolko each singled twice and scored twice. Randy Campbell doubled, while Tom Deichert, Tim Fedele, Doug Smartnick and Eric Zimmerman each singled.
Bocan was the winning pitcher, with three strikeouts and zero walks. Campbell took the loss, walking one.
McCabe made eight errors while Senuta coughed up five.
Bowman 13,
Blue Sky 6
Bowman Land Surveying Co. pounded out seven runs in the second inning to break open a lead against Blue Sky Sign Design Co. and never looked back during its nine-run win.
Bowman improved to 3-0, while Blue Sky fell to 0-3.
Art Boyle and Doug Bailey each recorded three hits to lead Bowman at the plate, including a triple for Bailey. Lou Pianetti and Dave Bengel each had a single and a double, while Tom McKee singled twice.
Boyle and Pianetti each drove in three runs for Bowman, which scored 15 runs on 18 hits.
Scott Stiffler had three hits for Blue Sky, while Rick Cairns and Mike Proch each singled twice.
Boyle earned the mound win with two strikeouts and two walks. Jeff Hickman fanned two in defeat.
Merlin 18,
Hartman-Graz. 4
Merlin Funeral Home unleashed a 25-hit attack to overwhelm Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home by 14 runs. Every player in Merlin’s lineup reached base safely at least once and nearly every member recorded at least one hit. Hartman-Graziano was dealing with the absences of several key players.
The score was tied 3-all after the first inning, but Merlin (2-1) opened up a 14-3 lead after scoring 11 unanswered runs over the second, third and fourth innings. Merlin scored four of the game’s final five runs.
Jeff Rhodes went 4-for-4 to power Merlin’s attack. Bruce Mancini, Ray Lininger, Gary Zuchelli and Dave Basile all collected three singles apiece. Paul Besterci had a single and a double, while Don George and Mark Loutsenheizer singled twice. Al Young, Paul Smith and Greg Stiles also singled to round out Merlin’s hitting.
Randy Wilburn recorded three hits, including two doubles, to pace Hartman-Graziano (2-1) at the plate. Mike Gigliotti singled twice, while Ron Hixson, Bill Bush, Dave Campbell and Steve Bartek each singled once.
Besterci, Loutsenheizer, and Rhodes handled the pitching duties for Merlin. Besterci started and earned the win, while Loutsenheizer yielded one run in four innings. During the third inning, he initiated a classic double play, pitcher to home to first base, to snuff out a promising Hartman-Graziano rally and bases loaded situation.
Rhodes closed out the win for Merlin with a scoreless seventh inning. Gigliotti, Stanko, and Bartek pitched for Hartman-Graziano. Stanko took the loss. Bartek recorded five strikeouts for Hartman during his three innings.
Merlin started the scoring in the top of the first with three runs on hits by Mancini, Rhodes and Ray Lininger, combined with two walks.
Hartman-Graziano responded in the bottom of the same frame with three runs to tie the score. Gigliotti, Wilburn, Hixson and Bush tallied the key hits during the inning.
However, Merlin took control the rest of the way, scoring six times in the second inning to take a 9-3 lead. Zuchelli, Loutsenheizer, Dave Basile, Besterci, Mancini and Rhodes all hit safely during this six-run inning.
Merlin scored four more runs in the third frame to take a commanding 13-3 lead on hits by George, Zuchelli, Stiles, and Besterci, before tacking on single runs in the fourth and fifth innings on RBI singles by George and Rhodes, respectively.
Hartman responded briefly in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring one run on hits by Steve Bartek, Gigliotti and Wilburn to make it 15-4.
Merlin added three more runs in the seventh frame on RBI singles by Loutsenheizer and Basile.
Wellington 15,
Latrobe Legion 9
Wellington Resource Group pounded out 15 runs on 18 hits during a six-run victory against Latrobe Legion.
The score was tied, 7-7, through three complete innings, but Wellington took an 11-9 lead in the fourth and scored the game’s final four runs.
Scott Duchateau collected three hits, including a double, to help Wellington (1-2) to its first win of the season. Scott McIlnay had three singles, while Steve Krempasky had a double and a single. Joe Mauro, Tom Shirley and Ernie Downs singled twice.
Bob Dittman had three singles to pace Latrobe Legion (0-3) at the plate. Don Cooke tripled while Chuck Dunnigan and Bob Charles each doubled.
Downs was the winning pitcher. Chuck McNerney took the loss.
———
Senuta 010 821 4 — 16 17 5McCabe 060 310 1 — 11 13 8 Doubles: Bocan-2, Shirley, Ciocco (S); Campbell (M) Strikeouts by: Bocan-3, Geletka-0, Jupena-2 (S); Campbell-0, Donaldson-2, College-0 (M) Base on balls by: Bocan-0, Geletka-3, Jupena-5 (S); Campbell-1, Donaldson-0, College-3 (M) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Randy Campbell
Latrobe 043 200 0 — 9 11 0Wellington 061 431 0 — 15 18 0 Doubles: Duchateau, Krempasaly (W); Dunnigan, Charles (L) Triples: Cook (L) Strikeouts by: Downs-1, McIlnay-5 (W); McNerney-0, Ferotte-0, Cooke-0 (L) Base on balls by: Downs-0, McIlnay-0 (W): McNerney-0, Ferotte-0, Cooke-0 (L) Winning pitcher: Ernie Downs Losing pitcher: Chuck McNerney
Merlin 364 101 3 — 18 25 2Hartman-Graz 300 010 0 — 4 9 2 Doubles: Wilburn-2, Besterci (M) Strikeouts by: Besterci-1, Loutsenhizer-3, Rhoades-0 (M); Stanko-3, Gigliotti-0, Bartek-5 (H) Base on balls by: Besterci-0, Loutsenhizer-2, Rhoades-0 (M); Stanko-1, Gigliotti-2, Bartek-0 (H) Winning pitcher: Paul Besterci Losing pitcher: Steve Stanko
Blue Sky 100 002 3 — 6 11 3Bowman 173 011 x — 13 16 2 Doubles: Stiffler (Bl); Pianetti, Bengel, Stephens (Bo) Triples: Bailey (Bo) Strikeouts by: Boyle-2, Bengel-0, McKee-0, Bowman-0 (Bo); Hickman-2, Proch-2, Fontaine-1 (Bl) Base on balls by: Boyle-2, Bengel-1, McKee-0, Bowman-0 (Bo); Hickman-0, Proch-2, Fontaine-1 (Bl) Winning pitcher: Boyle Losing pitcher: Hickman
