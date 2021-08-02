Senuta Pro Chiropractic, Blue Sky Sign Company and Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home all scored victories in Westmoreland County Old-Timers League action this weekend.
Senuta picked up a big win against Merlin Funeral Home, while Blue Sky did the same against McCabe Funeral Home. Hartman-Graziano recorded a narrow two-run victory against Latrobe Legion.
Senuta 11,
Merlin 4
Senuta scored runs in every inning during a seven-run victory against Merlin.
Senuta (7-4) held a 6-1 lead through three innings, and 7-4 after five before scoring the final four runs of the game.
Trace Bocan led Senuta offensively with three hits, including a double and a run scored, while Dan Shirley contributed two hits, including a two-bagger, and a pair of runs. Nick Ciocco singled twice and scored two runs, while Steve Jupena and Joe Faddish both had a hit and two runs. Jerry Fagert and Bob Robb both singled and scored for Senuta, which put up 11 runs on 14 hits.
Dave Basile doubled twice and singled to pace Merlin (3-6) at the plate. Paul Smith and Mark Loutsenhizer both singled and scored for Merlin, which posted four runs on six hits.
Bocan fanned two and didn’t issue a walk in the victory, while Paul Besterci suffered the loss.
Hartman-Graz. 7,
Latrobe 5
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home rallied for a two-run victory against Latrobe Legion.
Latrobe Legion (2-6) led 5-0 through three-and-a-half innings, but that’s when Hartman-Graziano (9-2) started its comeback. Hartman-Graziano scored twice in the bottom of the inning and finished it off with a five-run fifth.
Randy Wilburn led the Hartman-Graziano attack with two hits, including a double and a run, while Dave Campbell singled twice and scored. Jack Dunaway, Manny Navarro, Lou Downey, Dave Fry and Steve Bartek all singled and scored for Hartman-Graziano, which produced seven runs on 12 hits.
Charles McNerney singled twice and scored for Latrobe, while Dave Dittman and Mike Self both had a pair of hits. Don Cooke doubled and scored twice, while Dave Fairman and Bruce Sedlock both singled and scored for Latrobe, which put up five runs on 12 hits.
Downey was the winning pitcher with one strikeout and zero walks. Sedlock took the loss with a strikeout and two walks.
Blue Sky 10,
McCabe 3
Blue Sky Sign Company belted 13 hits and tallied four multi-hit innings on its way to a convincing 10-3 victory against McCabe Funeral Home.
Blue Sky (2-6) scored two runs apiece in the first, third and fifth innings, then added four more in the seventh. McCabe, meanwhile, scored a run in the third and two in the seventh.
Dwayne Amoroso had a huge game for the winners, finishing 4 for 4 with a double and three singles. He also scored four runs.
John Greenlee, Butch Ray and Jeff Hickman each added two hits for McCabe, while Rick Cairns and Scott Stiffler chipped in two runs each.
Each of McCabe’s six hits were singles. Dave Donaldson, Jeff Simpson and Randy Campbell led the way with a hit and a run.
Hickman earned the pitching victory and struck out one. Amoroso and Curt Fontaine also pitched, with Amoroso fanning three and walking a batter.
Tim and Dave Donaldson pitched for McCabe, with each striking out one and not issuing a walk.
McCabe (3-6) was hurt by 10 errors defensively.
———
Latrobe 020 300 0 — 5 12 2Hartman-Graz 000 250 x — 7 12 1 Doubles: Cooke (L); Wilburn (H-G) Strikeouts by: Downey-1, Stanko-0 (H-G); Sedlock-1, Cooke-2 (L) Base on balls by: Downey-0, Stanko-2 (H-G); Sedlock-2, Cooke-4 (L) Winning pitcher: Downey Losing pitcher: Bruce Sedlock
Senuta 312 012 2 — 11 14 1Merlin 001 030 0 — 4 6 5 Doubles: Bocan, Shirley (S); Basile-2 (M) Strikeouts by: Bocan-2, Geletka-1 (S); Besterci-2, Loutsenhizer-0, Bashioum-4 (M) Base on balls by: Bocan-0, Geletka-1 (S); Besterci-4, Loutsenhizer-0, Bashioum-2 (M) Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan Losing pitcher: Paul Besterci
Blue Sky 202 020 4 — 10 13 3McCabe 001 000 2 — 3 6 10 Doubles: Amoroso (B) Strikeouts by: Hickman-1, Fontaine-0, Amoroso-3, Greenlee-1 (B); T Donaldson-1, D Donaldson-1 (M) Base on balls by: Hickman-0, Fontaine-0, Amoroso-3, Greenlee-1 (B); T Donaldson-0, D Donaldson-0 (M) Winning pitcher: Jeff Hickman Losing pitcher: Tim Donaldson
