Senuta handed Blue Sky Sign Company a stinging 17-2 defeat Saturday in Westmoreland County Old-Timers League play.
A five-run first inning boosted Senuta into an early lead it would not lose. Senuta had 44 at-bats, 17 runs on 18 hits.
Trace Bocan earned the win for Senuta striking out five and walking three.
Legion 7, Merlin 6
Merlin took an early 4-0 after two innings before Legion tied the game at 4-4 in the third inning.
Merlin would again take the lead scoring a run in the fourth and fifth inning to go up 6-4.
Legion got three runs in the bottom-of-the-seventh inning to rally from behind to upend Merlin 7-6.
Rob Bottegal and Jeff Kurcaba hit the only extra-base hits in the game for Merlin as both smacked a double apiece.
Lou Downey got the win for Legion striking out one and walking one.
Both teams now sit with a record of 1-1.
–––––
Senuta 517 000 4 — 17 18 0 BSS 200 000 0 — 2 9 0
Strikeouts by: S: Bocan-5. BSS: Proch-1. Winning pitcher: Trace Bocan. Losing pitcher: Mike Proch.
–––––
Merlin 220 110 0 — 6 17 1 Legion 004 000 3 — 7 11 2
Doubles: M: Bottegal, Kurcaba. Strikeouts by: L: Downey-1. M: Bartek-3. Winning pitcher: Lou Downey. Losing pitcher: Steve Bartek.
