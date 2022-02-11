Seniors Tyson Webb and Jake Watson combine to score 32 on senior night to lead the Trojans past Homer-Center 69-39 in an exhibition boys basketball game Thursday.
The Trojans jumped out to a 15-10 lead as the first quarter of play closed. Derry Area would continued to pour on the offense in the second quarter as it went into the half up, 34-19.
In the second half, Derry Area continued to roll as it produced 22 points in the third quarter, putting the game out of reach for Homer-Center.
The Trojans’ Webb led all scorers with 25 points, including four three-pointers, while Watson chipped in 7 points.. Nate Papuga added 19 points. Ethan Frye scored 8 points and collected 6 rebounds and Gabe Carbonara also scored 8 points to go along with his 9 rebounds.
Michael Krejocik led Wildcats with 13 points
———
HOMER-CENTER (39) Krejacic 5-1-13; Palmer 3-3-9; Zenisek 2-2-8; Vitale 2-0-4; Harper 1-1-3; Jonah Arone 1-0-2; Jaxson Arone 0-0-0 Totals, 14-7(15)—39
DERRY AREA (69) Webb 10-1-25; Watson 3-1-7; Frye 3-0-8; Carbonara 4-0-8; Beighley 1-0-2; Papuga 4-3-15. Totals, 29-2(4)—68
Score by Quarters Homer-Center 10 9 12 8 — 39 Derry Area 15 19 22 13 — 69 Three-point field goals: HC: Krejacic, Zenisek-2 DA: Webb-4; Papuga-3; Frye-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.