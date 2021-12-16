The Greater Latrobe wrestling team celebrated its senior night under the lights.
The Wildcats honored their seniors under their new mat spotlight and earned all of their wins in contested bouts via pinfall, as Greater Latrobe routed McKeesport Area, 66-10, during a WPIAL Class 3A, sub-section 2B match on Wednesday at Greater Latrobe.
“I thought it was a great night,” Greater Latrobe coach Mark Mears said. “I got every senior a match that I could, and what I like most about it was a lot of the guys on the team were willing to give up their spots for the night, so the seniors could wrestle on senior night.
“I thought that showed a true family atmosphere and that will bond them even closer as we go.”
The Wildcats wrestled under the district’s new mat light, donated by Ryan and Jill Desko, who were recognized before the match. The Greater Latrobe gymnasium was darkened and the mat illuminated as grapplers competed under a single spotlight, similar to big-time college wrestling programs.
“The crowd “oohed and aahed” over it,” Mears said. “It was impressive to be in that environment and the kids love it. It was really cool. It was awesome to the gym darkened and the mat was the only thing that was lit up. The kids loved it.”
It also presented a unique challenge for the wrestlers and coaches, despite the lopsided final score.
“It’s definitely different because the wrestlers sometimes have a hard time seeing (the coaches),” Mears said. “We need to work on that in practice, even if we practice at night once under the lamp because the gym will be dark. It’s tough for them to pick us up, so we, as a coaching staff, need to learn that one guy needs to be yelling because they can’t see. They have to hear one voice. But it’s an awesome environment.”
The Wildcats also enjoyed an awesome night. Greater Latrobe posted victories in 11 of 13 total matches. The Wildcats secured seven pinfall wins and four by forfeit.
“It’s only the opening section match,” Mears said. “There’s a long way to go, but they took care of business the way they needed to tonight.”
The seniors and freshmen were in the spotlight. Seniors Lucio Angelicchio, Jack Pletcher, Tyler Lynch, Tyler Bowers and Sam Snyder were in the lineup, in addition to freshmen Luke Willochell, Leo Joseph, Austin Laidacker, Bradan Bronson, and sophomore Lucas Braun.
“I rested some and wrestled a few people out of their weight class,” Mears said. “We put some young guys in, put our seniors in, gave some guys the night off and adjusted some weight classes. It all worked out.”
Particularly on the mat. There were nine contested matches and the Wildcats earned all seven of their wins via pinfall. Greater Latrobe, during its win at the Hickory Tournament this past weekend, pinned 36 opponents.
Laidacker (120), Angelicchio (126), Vinny Kilkeary (132), Braun (145), Snyder (172), Lynch (189) and Wyatt Held (285) all picked up pins on Wednesday.
“We’re a pinning team,” Mears said. “We’re very good on top and we’re very good on our feet, which puts you on top quite a bit. We work on pinning. We don’t want to be happy just to win. You keep working for a fall no matter what. That’s kind of our mindset … that we want to pin you.”
The Wildcats opened the match with forfeits from Willochell and Joseph before Laidacker earned a win in his first varsity match via pinfall against Nate Durst in 4:23. Angelicchio and Kilkeary followed with respective pins in 3:46 and 1:25 against Cody Garancsi and Caleb Higdon to make it 30-0.
Colton Kotouch earned a win for McKeesport Area when he pinned Bowers in 52 seconds, but Braun beat Aiden Cline in 2:42 via pinfall, giving the Wildcats a 36-6 lead.
Bronson suffered a 16-5 defeat by major decision against McKeesport Area’s Ben Eastman, but the freshman nearly added to the Wildcats’ pin parade.
Bronson trailed 16-2 after the second period and he chose the top position to start the third. An escape would’ve given Eastman a technical fall victory, but Bronson locked the McKeesport Area grappler in a cradle and had him in a pinning predicament. Unfortunately for Bronson, he couldn’t get his shoulders on the mat and settled for back points as Eastman secured the win.
“He’s only a freshman and he almost rallied from a 14-point deficit,” Mears said. “His nickname is buzzer for a reason. He won three matches in the tournament this past weekend in the last 10 seconds. I told him to go for a cradle for a fall and he had it. He needed to slide his knee to the side and I think he actually would’ve pinned the kid. For a ninth-grader to be down by 14 points with one period to go, it shows you a lot of character in the kid.”
The Wildcats won the remaining five matches. Pletcher won by forfeit, Snyder pinned Ross Weimer in 41 seconds and Lynch pinned Meliki Manley in 1:50. Boerio won by forfeit and Held closed the night with a 13-second pinfall victory against Luciano Lanz.
It sets the Wildcats up nicely entering the prestigious King of the Mountain tournament, which will take place Friday and Saturday at Central Mountain High School.
“We’re going to a very vicious tournament, one of the top-10 tournaments in the country,” Mears said. “Our schedule is meant to progressively get harder. We’ll be ready for it.”
———
GREATER LATROBE 66,
MCKEESPORT AREA 10
106 – Luke Willochell (Gr. Latrobe) won by forfeit
113 – Leo Joseph (Gr. Latrobe) won by forfeit
120 – Austin Laidacker (Gr. Latrobe) p. Nate Durst, 4:23
126 – Lucio Angelicchio (Gr. Latrobe) p. Cody Garancsi, 3:46
132 – Vinny Kilkeary (Gr. Latrobe) p. Caleb Higdon, 1:25
138 – Colton Kotouch (McKeesport Area) p. Tyler Bowers, 0:52
145 – Lucas Braun (Gr. Latrobe) p. Aiden Cline, 2:42
152 – Ben Eastman (McKeesport Area) m.d. Bradan Bronson, 16-5
160 – Jack Pletcher (Gr. Latrobe) won by forfeit
172 – Sam Snyder (Gr. Latrobe) p. Ross Weimer, 0:41
189 – Tyler Lynch (Gr. Latrobe) p. Meliki Manley, 1:50
215 – Corey Boerio (Gr. Latrobe) won by forfeit
285 – Wyatt Held (Gr. Latrobe) p. Luciano Lanz, 0:13
