The Ligonier Valley golf programs celebrated its past seasons with a banquet at Champion Lakes Thursday. Boy golf coach Al Gaiardo who announced earlier in the season that this one would be his last spoke during the banquet.
The Ligonier Valley Fred M. Bossart golf award was presented to graduating senior Josh Harbert and junior Amanda Woods by coaches Gaiardo and Tyler Kocsis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.